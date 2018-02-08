Australia vs England: Glenn Maxwell puts on a show as Australia wins T20I over England

Updated 8 February 2018, 8:20 AEDT

It's all about the Big Show at Bellerive Oval, as Glenn Maxwell takes three wickets, survives a controversial non-catch and hits a six for a century to win the T20I for Australia over England.

Australia needed two runs to win their T20I at Bellerive Oval against England, and a tired Glenn Maxwell wanted Alex Carey to finish things off — but the wicketkeeper would have none of it with the Big Show within reach of a century.

He handed the strike back to Maxwell, and the star of the late part of the summer delivered again with a six and a ton, as Australia completed a comfortable five-wicket victory over the tourists in Hobart.

"I told him to get a two, because I had not much left in me, and he goes, 'yeah, sure', and then (he) punched one (for a single) and walked down to me and said 'there you go, good luck,'" Maxwell told Grandstand after the match.

The Australian number four wanted to hit over cover to finish things, but he failed to beat the field off a short ball from Mark Wood, before hoisting the next ball over the rope.

"Well, I thought the ball before I missed out, because I got the length that I wanted but unfortunately I … sliced underneath it," he said.

"Fortunately enough I went the other way and was lucky enough to get the next one."

Maxwell finished with 103 off 58 balls, with 10 fours and four maximums, following a star turn with the ball where he took 3 for 10 off two overs in England's innings.

He rode his luck to get to the century, however — Maxwell tried to hit Adil Rashid over the top when he was on 59, but appeared to be caught close to the ground by a forward-diving Jason Roy.

The Australian stood his ground, and the replay was not enough to dislodge him, allowing him to bat on to victory.

Aside from Maxwell, it was slim pickings for Australia, with David Warner (4), Chris Lynn (0) Marcus Stoinis (6) and Travis Head (6) all failing — the only support came from a quickfire 30 off 20 balls from D'Arcy Short.

The English had set a target of 156 for victory after completing their 20 overs on 9-155, with Dawid Malan the top-scorer with 50.

Maxwell and Ashton Agar (2-15) took five wickets between them with spin.

The win makes Australia two from two in the series after the team beat New Zealand by seven wickets in a rain-reduced match at the SCG on Saturday.

"Obviously I'm very happy, to start a T20 series off with two wins and to personally play well and contribute and play consistent cricket … and finish the job for the team has been really pleasing," Maxwell said.

"We haven't had much success in T20 cricket for a while now — our rating reflects that — so it was so imperative for this young group, this young exciting group to take us forward and win some games."

The next match in the series is on Saturday, when the same two teams will face each other at the MCG.