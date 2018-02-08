Winter Olympics: Scotty James named Australia's flag bearer for Pyeongchang opening ceremony

Updated 8 February 2018, 23:05 AEDT

Three-time Olympian Scotty James, one of Australia's strongest medal chances, says it will be a "privilege and an honour" to be the nation's flag bearer at the Winter Olympics.

World champion snowboarder Scotty James believes Australia will be "a force to be reckoned with" at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after being unveiled as opening ceremony flagbearer.

On the same day he delivered a broadside to judges in his halfpipe discipline, the 23-year-old was named by chef de mission Ian Chesterman to carry the flag in the Games showpiece on Friday evening.

James will be competing in his third Games and is a strong medal chance after dominating the discipline in the past two years, with an Olympic showdown with all-conquering American Shaun White looming.

James said being named as the flag bearer was a privilege and an honour.

"So many fantastic athletes from Australia have done this, and it's just amazing that I can stand by them," he said.

"I really hope that I can fly it as well as they did and hopefully not tangle it up."

Third snowboarder to carry the flag

James has taken comfort in not being alone as a medal contender for Australia, with around eight of his compatriots expected to genuinely push for the podium.

"The Australian team is a force to be reckoned with this time around and we've got some top medal contenders," James said.

"It's going to be a really good games for Australia.

"I'm just excited to get into the halfpipe myself, as well as cheer on the rest of my teammates."

Chesterman lauded James as an athlete who had "represented us with success right about the world".

Other contenders for the flagbearer's job, moguls world champion Britt Cox and medal-winning aerials skiers David Morris and Lydia Lassila, withdrew from the opening ceremony to concentrate on their events.

James will become the third snowboarder after Torah Bright and Alex Pullin to carry the flag.

The Victorian first competed in an Olympics aged 15 in Vancouver as a last-minute addition to the team, finishing 15th, before again missing the final in Sochi.

He lauded the progression of Australian winter sports amid expectations of our most successful ever Winter Olympics.

"Our time comes every four years for us to show what we're passionate about, what we work hard for from a young age," James said.

"Australian winter sport is heading in a very healthy direction. I think it's only going to get better."

ABC/AAP