Australian market claws back nearly half its early losses to close down $18.5b

Updated 9 February 2018, 17:05 AEDT

The All Ordinaries pulls off a partial recovery, ending the day $18.5 billion down after clawing back nearly half the value it dumped in early trading.

The Australian stock market has spent the day clawing back nearly half the ground it lost in early trade.

Today's local trading came after another blood bath on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones close down more than 1,000 points for the second time this week.