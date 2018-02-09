Dow Jones closes 1,000 points down, sets Australian markets up for $35b morning loss

Updated 9 February 2018, 11:55 AEDT

It's a white-knuckle ride on the Australian stock market today, with the ASX opening to sharp falls and heavy selling across all sectors.

Today's local trading comes after another blood bath on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones close down more than 1,000 points for the second time this week.