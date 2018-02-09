ICC finds no evidence of Ashes match-fixing in third Australia versus England Test

Updated 9 February 2018, 9:05 AEDT

An ICC investigation dismisses suggestions an Ashes Test may have been "corrupted" following match-fixing allegations.

The ICC's investigation found no evidence of match-fixing in the third Ashes Test. (Credit: AAP)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has found no evidence of match-fixing in the third Ashes Test between Australia and England in Perth last December.

An investigation was launched following allegations in English newspaper The Sun that underground bookmakers from India had offered to sell undercover reporters information about spot-fixing ahead of the match at the WACA ground.

"We have carried out an extensive global investigation with anti-corruption colleagues from member countries based on the allegations in The Sun and the material they shared with us," ICC anti-corruption general manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.

"I am satisfied that there is no evidence to suggest any match has been corrupted by the individuals in the investigation nor is there any indication that any international players, administrators or coaches have been in contact with the alleged fixers."

The Sun raised the allegations in a front-page report on the eve of the third Ashes Test, claiming its investigators posed as financiers for illegal London bookmakers during the alleged sting.

The ICC's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit immediately launched an investigation.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland rejected the allegations at the time.

"You've got to be a little bit suspicious about the timing of when that story dropped," Sutherland told the ABC during the third Test.

"People make those sorts of decisions. The story was really a bit of mudslinging at the game, in the hope that some of it sticks."

Australia won the third Test by an innings and 41 runs to reclaim the Ashes, before completing a 4-0 series result.

Reuters/ABC