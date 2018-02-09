Winter Olympics: Britt Cox, Matt Graham go through to moguls finals but Brodie Summers injures knee

Updated 9 February 2018, 19:40 AEDT

The Winter Olympics kicks off ahead of the opening ceremony with moguls qualification — Australia's medal hopes Britt Cox and Matt Graham make their finals, but it's tough news for Brodie Summers.

As the hours tick down to Friday night's opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Australia's team has got off to a solid start in the men's and women's mogul's qualification.

The main medals chances, Britt Cox and Matt Graham, both went straight through to their respective finals. But the Olympic campaign of another men's moguls competitor, Brodie Summers, hangs in the balance after he injured himself in training.

All four Australian women finished in the top 20 after the first of two qualification sessions.

Cox, the reigning world women's moguls champion, finished sixth on 76.78 points, putting her straight through to the final on Sunday night.

Cox had a straightforward first run, with a 360 degree turn off the first jump, strong technical skiing in the middle and a solid straight back lay off the final jump to finish in a time of 28.94 seconds, the third-fastest time of the day.

Olympic debutant, Queenslander Jakara Anthony got through her first qualification session, registering a score of 69.49 points, which was good enough for 14th place.

Another first-timer, Sydneysider Madii Himbury, was just behind Anthony in 15th spot, with a score of 68.98.

Victorian Claudia Gueli also made the top 20 in her first Olympic outing. Gueli had a time of 31.17 seconds for a score of 68.68.

Anthony, Himbury and Gueli will now take part in the second qualification on Sunday to try to crack the top 20 for a place in the final.

The top qualifier was France's Perrine Lafont with a score of 79.72, ahead of Canada's Andi Naude (79.60) and American Morgan Schild (77.74).

In the men's competition there was mixed news.

Gosford native Matt Graham, who was ranked number three in the world going into the Winter Olympics, had a clean first run.

He stopped the clock in 24.47 seconds, and earned 77.28 points, but he had to wait until the last few competitors before clinching his spot in the final with ninth position.

Graham enjoyed what appeared to be a smooth run with a nice line and looked a little stiff not to finish a bit higher up the rankings.

"I thought I had a pretty good run overall. I thought I did what I needed to do to get a little bit of a higher score but at the end of the day it's a judged sport and that's what it is," Graham said.

"I just need to get the judges on my side going into the 12th. We'll go back with my coaches and look at what went wrong and see what we can improve on."

Graham is among the leading hopes for the medals for men's moguls, but he and the field were quickly given a reminder of what they are up against, as Canadian moguls legend Mikael Kingsbury laid down an impressive opening run.

Kingsbury, who has never won a Winter Olympic gold medal but has won the moguls World Cup seven times, flew down the course to finish in 23.87 seconds, bringing a score of 86.07 points.

Sochi bronze medallist Alexander Smyshliaev, who is competing as an Olympic Athlete from Russia — after his country's IOC ban stopped the Russians from competing as a team in Pyeongchang — impressed with style rather than speed, scoring 83.93 points.

Other Australians to kick off their campaigns were Rohan Chapman-Davies in 14th place (73.96 points) and James Matheson in 23rd (72.27).

Training incident puts Summers in doubt

The bad news of the day surrounded Summers — who tore his ACL last September, requiring surgery.

The Perth-born 24-year-old felt pain in his knee after his final run in practice on Friday morning, and he failed to appear for his first run in qualification at Phoenix Snow Park.

Summers, who finished 13th in Sochi, missing out on the final by 0.1 of a point, looked like his second Games were over before they began.

But Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman said the nature of the format meant that he would get another chance at qualifying for the finals on Monday — assuming he was fit to compete.

The World Cup medallist cut a disconsolate figure as he received treatment from team doctor Peter Braun on Friday.

He hobbled from the athlete area and left with his equipment.

"I saw him after his last run, he said he'd tweaked his knee," Graham said of Summers.

"If it doesn't go his way it is really disappointing for him — he's worked so hard the last five months and it's been impressive to see what he's been able to achieve.

"I'm thinking of him and hoping it goes alright."

ABC/AAP