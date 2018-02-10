Former treasurer Wayne Swan to bow out of federal politics

Updated 10 February 2018, 11:05 AEDT

Former treasurer and deputy prime minister Wayne Swan will bow out of politics at the next election, after a career spanning decades as a Labor stalwart.

Mr Swan was first elected as member for Lilley, in Brisbane's northern suburbs, in 1993, and served as treasurer under prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard.

He said he still loved the job, but it was time to make way for new talent.

"The inescapable fact is I'm approaching a stage in life where it's simply not possible to be 100 per cent committed as a local MP and meet other important obligations — making time for our newest arrival, my first grandchild, pursuing my passions, especially maintaining the fight against inequality, and keeping fit and healthy," Mr Swan said in a statement.

"It's therefore time to hand the baton to a fresh, energetic, young candidate who embodies the changing nature of the electorate.

"I think it would be fitting if the party were to select on this occasion, a young woman with the energy and smarts to represent Lilley forcefully and successfully."

But the former treasurer's exit has been soured by sniping over the past few months.

Some Labor MPs have anonymously criticised Mr Swan and suggested he should get out of politics to make room for fresh blood.

While praising his record they argue his ongoing presence on the backbench has made it more difficult for Bill Shorten to distance himself from the chaotic years of the Rudd and Gillard governments.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten led the tributes to Mr Swan.

"From brash young adviser to party elder, proud local member to Treasurer and Deputy Prime Minister, Wayne Swan has always given the Labor cause and the lives of working people everything he has to give: every bit of his legendary work effort, every measure of his tremendous intellect, every ounce of his passion for a fairer Australia," Mr Shorten said in a statement.

"His tenacity as a political warrior deserves a Springsteen quote: no retreat, no surrender."

The Labor leader lauded Mr Swan for his work during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

"Alongside Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard, Wayne's judgment, his skill, his belief in inclusive prosperity meant the Australian economy didn't just weather the global storm, it actually grew," Mr Shorten said.

"Businesses stayed open, Australians stayed in work, families stayed secure."

Labor holds the seat of Lilley by a margin of just over five per cent.