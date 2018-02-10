Liam Miller dies aged 36 after former Brisbane Roar, Celtic, Manchester United midfielder diagnosed with cancer

Updated 10 February 2018, 12:05 AEDT

Liam Miller, who played for the Brisbane Roar in their 2013-14 championship season after stints with Celtic and Manchester United, dies aged 36 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Liam Miller on the ball for the Brisbane Roar. (Credit: AAP)

A-League champion and former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller has died, aged 36.

It was revealed Miller had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer late last year.

Miller won the A-League championship with the Brisbane Roar in the 2013-14 season, making 20 appearances and scoring three goals that season.

He made 21 appearances for the Republic of Ireland national team, scoring one goal.

His football journey began with Scottish giants Celtic, where he made his professional debut in 2000.

Miller's European journey would see him transfer to Manchester United (where he made nine appearances), before stints at Leeds, Sunderland, Queens Park Rangers and Hibernian, before making his A-League sojourn.

In a statement, Celtic said it was "incredibly" saddened by the news, adding: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Brisbane Roar's Ivan Franjic described it as the "saddest news".

"One of the best blokes and champion player, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," Franjic said on Twitter.

Former Celtic teammate Mark Burchill said on Twitter: "Can't believe my old team-mate Liam miller has passed away today.

"Taken far too soon. Horrific news. Thoughts and prayers with his family at this time."

Miller joined the Perth Glory in 2011, before moving to the Roar in 2013 for a solitary, glorious season.

Miller left the Roar after asking to have his contract terminated after being dropped for two games without explanation, before signing for Melbourne City on a short-term deal.

He returned to Ireland in 2015 to play for his home town club Cork City, before joining third-tear US side Wilmington Hammerheads.