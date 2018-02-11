Brisbane storms leave 130,000 homes without power, one man injured after being electrocuted in the shower

Updated 11 February 2018, 23:20 AEDT

A man is in a stable condition after being electrocuted while taking a shower during a powerful storm that left more than 113,000 homes without power in south-east Queensland.

Lightning over the Gold Coast, as seen from Burleigh Heads. (Credit: ABC)

A man has been electrocuted while taking a shower after lightning struck nearby his house during a powerful south-east Queensland storm.

The man was said to be conscious and breathing, but suffering from leg pain, and had been taken to the Prince Charles Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

More than 113,000 homes were left without power as storms swept through the region from 6:30pm Sunday.

Logan and Brisbane areas were most affected, with more than 55,000 homes in Logan and 32,000 homes in Brisbane losing power.

Energex spokesman Ty Marega said crews are on standby until the storms clear but they are unable to act before then.

"As soon as it's safe for our crews to restore power, they'll be out and about," he said.

"At the moment they're poised ready for action, but it's unsafe for them to be restoring power when the storm is raging."

Mr Merega also urged residents to be vigilant about storm hazards.

"Do not touch any electrical power lines that may have been brought down in the storm," he said.

"In the event that [you] do see any fallen power lines, [you] should contact Energex."

Forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology Michael Paech said the worst is mostly over.

"The storm that moved through Brisbane has largely moved out to sea, still just a couple of remnants affecting Bribie Island and a little bit further north," Mr Peach said.

"There is the chance that there's the odd cell around for the next couple of hours, but really it's very isolated."

He said the storm brought strong winds and not much rainfall, but that this was not unusual for Brisbane storms.

"The best rainfall figures we got were around 20 to 40 millimetres to the south and west of Brisbane, but across Brisbane itself, within that 5 to 15 millimetre range.

"[These winds] are considered damaging wind gusts. With the Bureau's warning thresholds, anything greater than 90 kilometres per hour is considered damaging and we do see those in severe storms.

"But for Brisbane itself over many years we've seen winds higher than this."

The extreme weather event has also caused disruption to Brisbane and Sunshine Coast trains services due to power outages and failing radio communications.

All trains coming in and out of the Brisbane CBD were halted at around 7:30pm, but have since been resumed with delays of up to an hour.

Sunshine Coast trains were stopped at 6:40pm between Traveston and Woombye, and have still not resumed service.