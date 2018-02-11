Brisbane storms leave 130,000 homes without power, one man injured after being shocked in the shower

Updated 12 February 2018, 6:30 AEDT

A man is in a stable condition after being shocked while taking a shower during a powerful storm that left more than 113,000 homes without power in south-east Queensland.

Lightning over the Gold Coast, as seen from Burleigh Heads. (Credit: ABC)

A man has been shocked while taking a shower after lightning struck nearby his house in Ferny Grove in Brisbane's north-west during a powerful south-east Queensland storm.

The man was said to be conscious and breathing, but suffering from leg pain, and had been taken to the Prince Charles Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

More than 113,000 homes were left without power as storms swept through the region from 6:30pm Sunday.

Logan and Brisbane areas were most affected, with more than 55,000 homes in Logan and 32,000 homes in Brisbane losing power.

Forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology Michael Paech said the storm had brought strong winds, but not much rainfall.

"The best rainfall figures we got were around 20 to 40 millimetres to the south and west of Brisbane, but across Brisbane itself, within that 5 to 15 millimetre range," he said.

"[These winds] are considered damaging wind gusts. With the Bureau's warning thresholds, anything greater than 90 kilometres per hour is considered damaging and we do see those in severe storms.

"But for Brisbane itself over many years we've seen winds higher than this."

The extreme weather event also caused disruption to Brisbane and Sunshine Coast trains services due to power outages and failing radio communications.