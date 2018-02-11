Political staffer seeks compensation for use of selfie in coverage of Barnaby Joyce affair

Updated 11 February 2018, 19:45 AEDT

A former political staffer is seeking compensation from the Daily Telegraph for the use of a selfie he took with the Deputy Prime Minister and Vikki Campion, which has been published by the masthead as part of its coverage of Mr Joyce's affair.

Brad Hunter said he did not give the Daily Telegraph permission to use the photo (seen bottom right). (Credit: ABC licensed)

One of the key photographs published by the Daily Telegraph in its coverage of the Deputy Prime Minister's relationship with his now former staffer Vikki Campion has been cropped to exclude a third person.

Brad Hunter, a former photographer for ex-Prime minister Tony Abbott, and former News Limited photographer took the photo, but was cropped out of the image when it was published by the Daily Telegraph.

He said he did not supply the photo to the paper, and it was taken from his Facebook page without his consent.

The image was taken at an Armidale pub around the time of the 2016 Federal election. Mr Hunter and Ms Campion had been former News Limited colleagues.

The ABC has confirmed with the office of Mr Abbott that he was unaware of the photo and that Mr Hunter — who was a personal photographer for him during his prime ministership — was no longer a staff member after he was toppled by Malcolm Turnbull.

Mr Hunter has told the ABC he did not provide the photo to News Limited for publication.

His lawyers are now seeking compensation for use of a copyrighted image from News Limited.

The ABC has requested comment from News Limited about the photo, and whether a third party was paid any money for its use.