Refugees to benefit from Royal Adelaide Hospital closure

Updated 11 February 2018, 11:30 AEDT

One of the world's largest refugee camps will soon be home to surplus medical equipment from the old Royal Adelaide Hospital, thanks to local charity Barefoot to Boots.

Volunteers load medical equipment into a shipping container that will be sent to refugees in Kakuma. (Credit: ABC)

The Kakuma refugee camp in the north-western region of Kenya has a population of more than 185,000 registered refugees and asylum-seekers, according to the United Nations.

A small Adelaide charity started by a former Adelaide United player and his brother is ensuring unneeded equipment including an ultrasound machine, a 500-kilogram operating table, beds, mattresses, tables, trolleys and a wheelchair will get there.

The Barefoot to Boots charity was started by brothers Awer Mabil and Awer Bul, themselves former residents of the camp.

Mabil went on to play for Adelaide United in the A-League before moving to Europe where he now plays with Portuguese side FC Pacos de Ferreira.

The Barefoot to Boots (BTB) initiative provides sports boots, shirts, and balls to refugees as part of efforts to improve their health and wellbeing.

In recent times it has expanded to provide sanitary kits to women and girls.

This week, volunteers have been filling a container purchased by BTB with the hospital equipment, and they'll also squeeze in as much soccer gear and books as possible.

"Incidentally the container will be transformed into a library when it reaches Kakuma," BTB chairman Ian Smith explained.

The Adelaide businessman and husband of former Democrats senator Natasha Stott-Despoja has made a number of trips to Kakuma, and has seen first-hand the conditions there.

"It's a life-changing experience to spend time in a refugee camp, they're absolutely inspiring people," Mr Smith said.

"Anything we send will be deeply appreciated and will be extremely valuable to these people."

Hospital gear to benefit whole Kakuma community

As for the hospital gear, Mr Smith is just happy to know it will find a use elsewhere.

"It's going to be used in Kakuma General Hospital which serves not only refugees, but also the local Turkana people in the north-west of Kenya," he said.

"And with our partner NGOs, UNHCR, the International Rescue Committee, Lutheran World Federation and Kenyan Red Cross we will work to distribute this gear as well as the football boots and football shirts from local clubs in South Australia.

"We've got a bunch of the South Sudanese community who are here helping load this container — many who were either born, lived or were raised in Kakuma and they've been telling us about just how grateful and appreciative those in Kakuma will be.

"That includes many of these guys' friends and family who are still there."

BTB expects buying and getting the container to Kenya will cost $20,000 but it has received support from businesses and the community.

"A number of corporates have come on board. We have computers provided by Delloites, we have another business, one of Australia's major healthcare businesses Genesis Care, they provide funds to provide dignity kits to women with reusable sanitary pads and soap.

"And the Adelaide developer, Theo Maras, has decided he's going to get behind this container as well."

Media attention of South Sudanese in Victoria 'terrible'

Given the support he's received from the South Sudanese community, Smith cannot understand the recent commentary in the media regarding African gangs in Victoria.

"These people have been through so much hardship, they want for nothing, they contribute to their community and I think it's just terrible how they've been portrayed in the media thanks to a small minority causing problems in Victoria," Mr Smith said.

"The vast majority are just remarkable people and it does my head in to listen to some of the ways their people are described in some sections of the media."

Rotary International is overseeing the shipment of dozens of shipping containers of surplus medical equipment from the old Royal Adelaide Hospital to 24 developing countries.

Among other countries to benefit are Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Ghana, Mongolia, Sierra Leone, Timor Leste and Uganda.

BTB is still accepting donations of books and sports gear, with the shipment likely to leave South Australia in March.