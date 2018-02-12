Brisbane storms: More wild, hot weather expected to hit south-east Queensland

Updated 12 February 2018, 9:25 AEDT

More "gusty storms" are likely in Brisbane this afternoon with temperatures expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius in Brisbane and Logan, after a severe thunderstorm last night left 135,000 south-east homes in darkness.

The extreme weather event also caused disruption to Brisbane and Sunshine Coast trains services due to power outages and failing radio communications. (Credit: ABC)

A car smashed into a fallen Jacaranda tree at Goodna but the driver escaped injury. (Credit: ABC licensed)

More wild weather is likely in Brisbane today after severe storms left 135,000 south-east homes in darkness on Sunday night, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

At the height of the storm, more than 500 powerlines were brought down in high winds and 265,000 lightning strikes were recorded.

More than 55,00 homes are still without power and Logan City remains the worst affected with more than 40,000 households and businesses still impacted.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Michael Paech said although there were no current warnings, another severe storm could not be ruled out.

"They are hit and miss ... we saw some more widespread storms yesterday and today we're still expecting a number of storms about."

He said another set of "gusty storms" were forecast for late afternoon after another scorching day of temperatures in the high-30s.

"It's very similar conditions for the south-east that are around today, very hot and there is some instability," Mr Paech said.

Brisbane and Logan are set to reach 35 degrees Celsius, the Gold Coast 33C, Ipswich 38C, Gatton 41C, Dalby 41C the Sunshine Coast 34C.

Two schools have closed their doors to students due to the power loss.

Crestmead State School in Logan said they were without and power and Stuartholme School in Brisbane had no water or functioning bathrooms.

Strong winds bring down hundreds of powerlines

Mr Paech said strong wind gusts last night caused the damage to powerlines, with hundreds still out of action.

"Redcliffe picked up 109 kilometre an hour wind gusts with that storm and Redland also 107 kilometre per hour, and also around much of the city we saw some very gusty winds associated with it," he said.

Energex spokesman Justin Coomber said crews had worked through the night, but some homes and businesses might not have power restored until Tuesday afternoon.

"We've had a lot of tree branches impacting on to the powerlines so that's causing widespread outages and we're getting fresh crews in to really get into it today," Mr Coomber said.

A man was shocked while taking a shower after lightning struck nearby his house in Ferny Grove in Brisbane's north-west about 6:45pm.

Queensland Ambulance said the man was said to be conscious and breathing, but suffering from leg pain, and had been taken to the Prince Charles Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.