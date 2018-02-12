Canberra Hospital churning through 1,000 water bottles a day due to insufficient dishwashers

Updated 12 February 2018, 9:30 AEDT

Canberra Hospital is sending 360,000 plastic water bottles to recycling plants each year because it does not have the sanitation equipment necessary to use waste-friendly reusable jugs.

The bottles are given to patients at least three times per day. (Credit: ABC)

Canberra Hospital sends 360,000 plastic water bottles to recycling plants each year because it does not have the sanitation equipment necessary to use waste-friendly reusable jugs.

The ACT's health directorate confirmed the decision to distribute bottled water to patients at least three times per day was made in 2000, at meal times and upon request.

The Government said it was the most efficient way to supply water to patients while minimising the risk of contamination and infection.

After questions were submitted by the ABC about the hospital's bottled water policy, a spokeswoman said the hospital lacked the proper equipment to make reusable jugs safe.

"The reason for this is that providing water to patients with water jugs requires specific sanitisation equipment as well as strict management of collection and refilling to minimise possible cross-contamination and infection related risks," she said.

"Plans are currently progressing for new dishwashing facilities at Canberra Hospital, with this equipment upgrade, ACT Health is planning to reconsider the most effective way to provide patients with water in the future."

While water bubblers and refill stations are available in parts of the hospital, the Government did not provide information on how frequently they were used.

The Government stressed efforts were made to ensure the bottles were recycled, and that the University of Canberra Public Hospital, which is currently being constructed, would use jugs to serve water.