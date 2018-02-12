Royal commission told banks are fielding so many misconduct claims they'll miss reporting deadline

Updated 12 February 2018, 17:20 AEDT

Some of Australia's big banks will fail to meet a deadline for the royal commission because of the vast amount of material about possible misconduct that they have to get through, Commissioner Kenneth Hayne says.

The Commissioner Kenneth Hayne said some big institutions admitted they could not meet Tuesday's deadline. (Credit: AAP)

Some of Australia's big banks will fail to meet a deadline for the royal commission tomorrow because of the vast amount of material about possible misconduct that they have to get through, Commissioner Kenneth Hayne QC says.

Speaking at the opening of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry, Justice Hayne said he sought information about misconduct over the past 10 years from the finance institutions on December 15 last year.

But he said some big institutions said they could not meet Tuesday's deadline for further information on misconduct, including criminal behaviour, breaches of trust and misleading or deceptive behaviour, which happened over the last five years.

"It has been said that the deadline cannot be met because of the amount of material that has to be reviewed and then assembled," Justice Hayne said.

"What is to be drawn from the fact that requests for more time to give more specific information about events of misconduct identified over the last five years might have to be considered.

"That a request for details of events of misconduct as defined in the terms of reference identified during the last five years cannot be met within the time sought even though the initial request for that information was made approximately two months ago is itself a matter to which further attention may have to be given."

Justice Hayne said the 12-month inquiry would look at misconduct by financial institutions including behaviour which fell short of community standards.

He also warned financial institutions against taking legal action against witnesses, whistleblowers and members of the public who break confidentiality agreements by giving information to the commission, a reversal of advice given by the commission last week that submissions should not include material which breaches confidentiality agreements.

"First, the commission would be very likely indeed to exercise its compulsory powers to secure the information in question," he said.

"Second, the very fact that an institution sought to inhibit or prevent the disclosure of the information would excite the closest attention not only to the lawfulness of that conduct but also what were the institutions motives for seeking to prevent the commission from having that information.

"Under section 6M of the Royal Commissions Act, if a witness gives evidences or produces a document under a notice of summons no injury can be done to that person. Suing the person would almost certainly fall within that prohibition."

The big banks said last week that they would not sue victims of misconduct or current or former staff who appeared before the royal commission.

The first round of public hearings will start in one month and will look at inappropriate lending to consumers, including home loan lending and credit card lending.

Senior counsel assisting the commissioner Rowena Orr QC said 84 per cent of public submissions received so far related to financial institution misconduct that fell below community expectations.

The royal commission has so far received 385 public submissions with nearly one third of the submissions relating to the way banks dealt with personal finance, 17 per cent relating to superannuation and 13 per cent relating to small business dealings by banks.

Nine per cent of complaints to the commission related to financial advice.

So far the commission has received 110 public submissions from Queensland, 106 submissions from Victoria, 95 from New South Wales, 49 submissions from Western Australia, 17 submissions from South Australia, and fewer than 10 submissions each from the Northern Territory, Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania.

The royal commission said it had received 48 responses so far from organisations including banks, superannuation funds, consumer groups and regulators.

In a background paper, the commission said that Australian banks and finance institutions held assets worth $4.6 trillion, a figure that is around than two-and-a-half times the size of Australia's economy.

The end of the hearing was interrupted by a man in the public gallery who complained about the National Australia Bank.