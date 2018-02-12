Winter Olympics: Australia's Britt Cox and Jakara Anthony make women's moguls superfinal but miss medals

Updated 12 February 2018, 0:45 AEDT

Two Australian women have made the final six of the women's moguls at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, but Britt Cox and Jakara Anthony have finished out of the medals in a tight finish.

Anthony produced a surprise performance to take fourth spot, 2.05 points out of bronze medal position, while Cox came fifth, a further 0.27 points back.

Fraqnce's Perrine Laffont took the gold medal, ahead of Sochi champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva.

Cox, the 2017 world women's moguls champion from Mount Beauty in Victoria produced a first run in 29.19 seconds to score 75.79 points, which was good enough for fifth spot and make the first cut from 20 competitors to 12.

Her team-mate Anthony, a 19-year-old from Barwon Heads, edged her in the first round, with a slower time but a higher score of 76.81 to sit in fourth.

On a frigid evening at Phoenix Snow Park, Cox nailed her second run to move up to second, while Anthony finished fifth as both qualified for the medal round.

