Politics live: Barnaby Joyce under pressure as Liberals say Nationals must recognise he is 'damaged beyond repair'

Updated 13 February 2018, 14:05 AEDT

The Deputy Prime Minister is facing renewed pressure to reconsider his position within the Cabinet, with Liberals telling the ABC the Nationals have to recognise Barnaby Joyce is now damaged beyond repair and cannot continue in the position.

Mr Joyce made a short statement outside Parliament this morning, apologising to his family and to voters in his electorate.

