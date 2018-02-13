Winter Olympics: How the Aussies fared on day three in Pyeongchang

Updated 13 February 2018, 6:20 AEDT

Away from the moguls, it was a game of inches for two snowboarders in the women's halfpipe — here's how the Australians fared on day three in Pyeongchang.

Emily Arthur produced a great second run to qualify for the finals of the women's halfpipe at Pyeongchang. (Credit: AAP)

The main attention was once again on the moguls, this time for the men as Matt Graham kicked Australia's Olympic campaign into gear with a silver medal.

But earlier, two Australian snowboarders were in action in the qualification for the women's halfpipe.

Emily Arthur and Holly Crawford were up for Australia, at opposite ends of their Olympic careers.

Games debutant Arthur, from Woronora Heights in the Sutherland Shire, lost control on her first run, and scored a 30.25, which put her in 15th.

Holly Crawford at the Winter Olympics Torino 2006 - 18th (snowboard halfpipe)

Vancouver 2010 - 8th (snowboard halfpipe)

Sochi 2014 - 26th (snowboard halfpipe)

Pyeongchang 2018 - 13th (snowboard halfpipe)

Crawford, in her fourth Winter Olympics, couldn't quite complete a clean run, but her score of 57.50 put her in 10th, with 12 going through to Tuesday's final.

The Sydneysider in her second run got good air on her first two tricks, before hitting the lip on a frontside 720 which ended her chances of improving her score.

She finished 13th, one place out of the final.

The news was better for Arthur, however, as she delivered the sixth-best run of the second qualifying round to jump into eighth place and qualify comfortably for the final, which will begin at midday (AEDT) on Tuesday.