Australia's T20 specialists putting the squeeze on Test stars

Updated 14 February 2018, 9:00 AEDT

Some of Australia's Test players may struggle to force their way back into the national Twenty20 squad, as several 20-over specialists stake their claim.

See ball, hit ball.

That is how Australian batsman, Chris Lynn, succinctly explains his approach to the 20-over game.

It is a far cry from the traditional adage of "keep your eye on the ball" and "leave as many as you can, early", something Australia Test captain Steve Smith does so well.

Lynn does not leave too many early, during or late in his innings.

He is part of a new breed that play fearless and attacking cricket. And he is now one of the hottest properties in game's shortest format.

The dynamic hard hitter is also a white-ball specialist, raising the questions about the make-up of Australia's best T20 side: do we need our Test stars in the national T20 team?

Lynn was re-signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders for this season's Indian Premier League (IPL), where he fetched $1.86 million at the recent player auction.

"The games he played for us last season, he basically won us three or four games off his own bat," Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Simon Katich said.

"In a 14-game competition, if you've got one player that wins you that amount of games, it's gold."

Lynn is back in the green and gold and is now an integral member in the current Australia T20 squad.

David Warner, as captain, is the only player from the Test squad for the upcoming series against South Africa who is involved in the T20 tri-series between Australia, New Zealand and England.

Throw in the experienced Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell with the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar, and the backbone of a specific T20 squad is formed.

Big performers from the Big Bash like D'Arcy Short, Alex Carey and Billy Stanlake have all got their chance and have excelled, creating a new look — and successful — national T20 outfit.

"It is a style of game that you need guys playing their role — game in, game out — rather than chopping and changing all the time," Katich said.

Test stars not guaranteed Australian T20 return

So where does this leave Australia's other big-name players and Test incumbents like Smith, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Tim Paine and Mitch Marsh, all of whom have been rested for the T20 tri-series?

Smith and Starc are hot property on the international market. The Australian captain was retained for about $2.4 million by the Rajasthan Royals, while Starc fetched $1.8 million from Kolkata in the IPL.

"It won't be an easy job for the selectors to try and fit those guys back into the national T20 team," Katich said.

"In form, I think any of those guys would warrant a spot back in the team, but it'll be difficult now.

"If someone comes in and makes the most of their opportunity, which a lot of these guys are doing at the moment, then the selectors will have some tough questions."

Katich, who represented Australia on more than 100 occasions across all formats, is an astute tactician in the 20-over format and currently holds coaching roles in the IPL and Caribbean Premier League franchises.

He said the game had evolved well beyond its early "crash and bash" tag and become a format for specialists, not necessarily purists.

"We're seeing a lot more specific players suited to this form of the game and not necessarily always the best players," Katich said.

Some would say Australia is currently not fielding its best players in the current T20 tri-series and the first big test for this current group of players could come when they play the tournament final in Auckland on February 21.

But this new band of players, or specialists, have time on their side.

The next World Twenty20 is in 2020 and the national selectors now have several selection options in a format the men's team have struggled with in the past.