Barnaby Joyce: Nationals in crisis as tensions flare over leadership

Updated 14 February 2018, 10:50 AEDT

The Deputy Prime Minister faces another tough day in Canberra as tensions in the National Party flare over whether to oust him as leader.

There is a mutiny within the National Party as some members call for Barnaby Joyce to be dropped as leader.

The scandal surrounding Mr Joyce's relationship with a former staffer is not going away and has thrust the party into crisis.

