Barnaby Joyce's political future unknown as the National Party continues discussions

Updated 14 February 2018, 0:15 AEDT

Nationals MPs remain uncertain on how to deal with Barnaby Joyce's political future, as they begin to discuss the possibility of asking the Deputy Prime Minister to resign.

Barnaby Joyce has publicly confirmed he is in a relationship with his former media adviser Vikki Campion, but says she was not his partner when she worked for him. He is also threatening legal action over stories alleging he sexually harassed a woman. (Credit: ABC)

Barnaby Joyce could be tapped on the shoulder and asked to resign. (Credit: ABC)

Nationals MPs remain uncertain on how to deal with Barnaby Joyce's political future, as one warns the situation is "playing very, very poorly".

There have been discussions within National Party ranks about whether to form a group of senior members to approach Mr Joyce and ask him to resign from the leadership.

Those conversations come after it was revealed he had an affair with his former media adviser, who is now pregnant.

It would be a highly unusual for the Nationals, a traditionally tight-knit "family unit", to roll a leader and a number of party members have deep reservations about mounting a leadership challenge.

The ABC understands that as of late last night, no delegation had been to see Mr Joyce.

The Deputy Prime Minister is also considered to be the type of person and politician who could survive almost anything.

The uncertainty is crippling for the Turnbull Government and the National Party image and that is causing agitation with MPs.

"We are not going to get any messages out on anything while this is running," one National told the ABC.

"Members will continue to get pressure on this in their electorates ... it's got to be resolved."

But there is no clear consensus within the party as to how the matter should be dealt with.

While one MP told the ABC the issue is "playing very, very poorly in the electorate and is all anyone can talk about", others feels Mr Joyce remains best qualified to lead the party.

"There is significant concern, but I believe the balance is in Barnaby's favour," the MP said.

"We have to look at the attributes of Barnaby in terms of what he can deliver as a Minister for Infrastructure and Transport.

"When it comes to budget negotiations with Coalition partners, when it comes to an ability to cut through the crap I don't think there's anyone in the party who can match Barnaby."

Another Nationals source told the ABC there was "no point rushing into anything imminently" because "it's a moving feast".

Former Nationals leader Warren Truss told ABC's 7.30 he was sure members of Parliament were assessing whether Mr Joyce should resign in the interests of the party and the Government.

"The reality is that is a decision for the Nationals party room. Barnaby has undoubtedly been diminished as a result of what has happened," Mr Truss said.