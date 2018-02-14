Fake child protection workers enter Queanbeyan home, inspect woman's babies

Updated 14 February 2018, 9:35 AEDT

Police have issued a warning after a Queanbeyan mother said she let two strangers into her home and presented her infant children to them for inspection, after the pair apparently lied about being from Family and Community Services (FACS).

The two people went to the home in Karabar, just outside of Canberra, on Friday afternoon and presented the mother with identification purportedly from the NSW Government department.

The pair, a man and a woman, claimed they were at the home to check on the children's welfare, despite the family having had no prior interactions with FACS or police.

The mother said her children were asleep and she could call the impostors when they woke up, however the pair instead said they would wait at the home until the children were ready.

Soon after, the mother brought the children to the lounge room to meet the strangers, and the pair checked both the babies and their bedroom before leaving the house.

After the visit aroused the woman's suspicions, she contacted Queanbeyan FACS, which confirmed none of its workers were due to visit the woman.

Police urge vigilance in checking IDs

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Grey said the incident was "disturbing", and reminded residents of what to look out for on a government ID.

"If in doubt of a government worker's identity, members of the public should ask to see their identification," he said.

"FACS have confirmed that all caseworkers in the Southern District carry photo ID with their name, job title and FACS logo and will always present this when visiting a family.

"If still in doubt, contact the agency involved or contact police who will attend and verify their bona fides."

Police said there had been no reports of similar incidents in Queanbeyan.

The Department of Family and Community Services said it was assisting police in their ongoing investigation.