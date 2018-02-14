Myer CEO Richard Umbers exits amid sales slump

Updated 14 February 2018, 12:05 AEDT

The department store chain's chief executive Richard Umbers will step down immediately, after a string of profit warnings.

Myer CEO Richard Umbers speaks to media at the announcement of the retailer's first half profit results in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. (Credit: AAP)

The chief executive of department store chain Myer is stepping down immediately, after a string of profit warnings.

Richard Umbers will exit just days after the company issued its third warning since July.

Myer chairman Garry Hounsell has been appointed executive chairman as the search for a new CEO commences.

"We are impatient for a turnaround in the company's performance and the board has determined that it is the interests of all shareholders for there to be a fresh approach to drive our future direction," Mr Hounsell said in a statement to the ASX.

Last week, Myer revealed its stocktake sale had failed to attract shoppers, with sales falling 6.5 per cent in January compared to the previous year.

In the announcement, Mr Umbers described retail conditions as competitive and said it was a "significant deterioration" in trading.

Shares hit a fresh all-time low on the news and the tumble continued as brokers downgraded the stock following the announcement.

Veteran retailer and major Myer shareholder Solomon Lew has been calling for a board spill.

Mr Lew's Premier Investments recently requested Myer's shareholder register to push for an extraordinary general meeting.

Mr Umbers took up the top job in Myer in 2015 and led its 'new Myer' turnaround strategy but the retailer failed to hit sales targets.

Myer has also had a recent change in chairman, with Mr Hounsell moving into the role in November, replacing Paul McClintock.

"At the time of my appointment... I said I was impatient and this announcement reflects my desire to drive, first-hand, the urgency required to deliver shareholder value," Mr Hounsell said today.

At 10.45am (AEDT) Myer shares were more than 3 per cent higher at 55.25 cents.