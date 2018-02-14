State of Origin game to be played for the first time at Adelaide Oval

Updated 14 February 2018, 11:50 AEDT

Adelaide is set to host its first State of Origin game at Adelaide Oval, but punters will have to wait until 2020 for the action.

Fans will be able to see the action of the State of Origin at Adelaide Oval. (Credit: AAP)

The State Government has confirmed with the ABC that it has struck a deal with the NRL to play the historic match at the redeveloped stadium.

It follows plans to take at least one of the three Origin games interstate during the series, after locking in a game at the new Perth Stadium in 2019.

It is yet to be confirmed which game of the series will be played.

The State Government expects more than 30 per cent of fans to come to the game from outside of South Australia — delivering some $15 million to the economy.

Tourism Minister Leon Bignell said it was "one of the nation's most iconic sporting competitions".

"Most of Australia is glued to the TV when the State of Origin is on," Mr Bignell said.

"There have been so many great games between the Blues and the Maroons and it's brilliant we'll be able to cheer them on live at Adelaide Oval in 2020."

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said he looked forward to seeing the game in Adelaide.

"Adelaide is a new market in terms of hosting this match but we know that Origin is a popular event in the city, as it is across the country," he said.

"That will only be enhanced when Origin is played at such a historic venue like Adelaide Oval."

But not everyone is happy

State of Origin fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

Some saw the funny side in the outrage.