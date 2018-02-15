Accused sex trafficker allegedly brought young woman to Canberra brothel from overseas

Updated 15 February 2018, 11:35 AEDT

Police say they expect more people to come forward, after a 53-year-old brothel owner is charged for allegedly bringing a woman to Australia and forcing her to work at a Canberra brothel.

Detective Superintendent Scott Moller said the arrest was six months in the making. (Credit: ABC)

Police have arrested a 53-year-old brothel owner in connection with alleged people trafficking, saying the man brought a young woman to Canberra from overseas to work in a brothel.

Bradley Lester Grey was extradited to Canberra yesterday, after being arrested in the Sydney suburb of Auburn.

He was charged with people trafficking, forced labour, sexual assault, and immigration offences.

The charges relate to one alleged victim, however police expect to hear from more women.

The ABC understands the woman was brought to the ACT in August of 2015, and worked in a Canberra brothel between December 2015 and March 2016.

Detective Superintendent Scott Moller from ACT Policing said the arrest was the culmination of a six-month investigation.

"Earlier this week, with the assistance of Border Force and New South Wales Police, we executed warrants in Auburn, NSW, the man was arrested and he's been extradited to face these matters," he said.

Mr Grey appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday morning to face the charges, but did not enter a plea or apply for bail.

Police said they believed Mr Grey had been involved in the sex industry for "many years", and it is understood he owns brothels in Canberra and Sydney.

Superintendent Moller said he expected more people would come forward.

"At the moment we're talking about one particular victim, but I'd like to hear from any other members of the public that may have information," he said.