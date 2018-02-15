Barnaby Joyce responds to Labor allegations he is living 'rent-free' and is breaching ministerial standards

Updated 15 February 2018, 12:15 AEDT

The Deputy Prime Minister goes to extraordinary lengths to explain his personal circumstances in an attempt to ward off Labor's attempt to have him sacked for what they described as a breach of ministerial standards.

Barnaby Joyce told Parliament his friend approached him with the offer of accommodation. (Credit: ABC)

Barnaby Joyce has had to defend living rent-free in an apartment in Armidale in his electorate in order to fend off a move from Labor to have him sacked as Deputy Prime Minister.

In Parliament, the Opposition accused Mr Joyce of breaching ministerial standards by asking for a place to live and receiving the gift, which is worth about $12,000.

Labor put a motion forward in Parliament for Mr Joyce to be sacked because it said the code means ministers "must not seek or encourage any form of gift in their personal capacity".

The motion was defeated 73 votes to 70, but it prompted an extraordinary explanation of the specific personal circumstances from the Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr Joyce defended himself, saying he offered to pay for the rent on the apartment but his friend would not accept it.

He denied asking his friend, businessman Greg Maguire, for help and insisted Mr Maguire approached him.

Mr Joyce said Mr Maguire described him as "living out of a suitcase".

He insisted Mr Maguire rejected his offer to pay rent "because it was between mates".

"Most people would realise that at the time of a marriage break-up, it is not unusual for those who you are close to to offer support," Mr Joyce said.

Recent newspaper reports quoted Mr Maguire as saying Mr Joyce approached him for a place to stay.

But Mr Joyce told Parliament that Mr Maguire and other people approached him with offers of help.

He said it happened when he was not a Member of Parliament because of the High Court's ruling on his citizenship.

"After it became apparent with the deliberations of the High Court that I was no longer a Member of Parliament, and had to stand [at a by-election], I went through the process of being endorsed," Mr Joyce said.

"It was at that time that Mr Maguire approached me, as did many other friends, approached me, to offer support."

Staff sought out accommodation for Joyce before by-election

The ABC has been told Mr Joyce's campaign staff were looking for accommodation for him during the by-election and made numerous calls to various people and real estate agents.

Staff showed Mr Joyce some of those real estate options.

One Nationals source close to the campaign spoke to Mr Maguire to enquire about accommodation.

The source said Mr Maguire told him he had some apartments available and would suss them out.

The two spoke a "few times" after that, but the final "offer and acceptance" was left to Mr Joyce and Mr Maguire.

It is not clear whether Mr Joyce or Mr Maguire made the first contact.

Mr Maguire was not available for comment.

The New England by-election was just beginning when the apartment was secured.

Mr Joyce had been living on and off with his sister until he took possession of the townhouse.

Mr Joyce said he was a private citizen, not an MP or a minister, indicating the code of ministerial conduct was irrelevant.

"I believe that I did everything that I believe was fully transparent," Mr Joyce said.

"At the time, it was said that because it's from a personal friend that you're not obliged to declare it. I said I wanted to declare it because I wanted to be fully transparent on the issue."

He disputed descriptions of the property as a luxury apartment, saying it was simply an apartment.

Mr Joyce also told Parliament he does pay for another house, which is the one where his wife and daughters live in Tamworth.

He announced in December he is separated from his wife and this week confirmed he has a new partner.

Government insists no rules or laws were broken

Senior members of the Coalition have defended Mr Joyce, with Immigration Minister Peter Dutton saying Mr Joyce acted immorally, but that he had not broken the law.

Mr Dutton told Sydney radio station 2GB he felt for Mr Joyce's wife and family.

But he said it was up to the Nationals to decide who leads them.

"The whole situation is a mess of his making, he admits that," Mr Dutton said.

"Has he broken the law? No. Has he acted immorally? Yes."

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said Mr Joyce had complied with all the rules and that everything had been open and transparent.

"He has complied with all the rules — that's the assurance he's provided both privately to the Prime Minister and publicly now in the Parliament," Senator Cormann said.

"He didn't seek this gift, it was offered to him, and he offered to pay rent.

"Incidentally this arrangement was entered into when he was neither a minister nor a member of parliament, and it's all been properly declared so that's really all there is to it."