Couples choosing to cut cakes, release balloons to unveil a baby's sex

Updated 15 February 2018, 16:05 AEDT

More expectant parents are choosing to host a party to discover if they're having a boy or girl.

Canberra couple Logan and Juliana hosted a party to reveal the sex of their first child. (Credit: ABC)

Some couples like the surprise of finding out the sex of their baby in the delivery room, while others enjoy being told at the 20-week ultrasound.

But more and more impending parents are choosing to host a reveal party to discover if they are having a boy or a girl.

At the 20-week scan, the sonographer is asked to write the baby's sex on a piece of paper and conceal it in an envelope.

Depending on how the couple want to "reveal" the sex, they then give the envelope to a cakemaker or party shop, or entrust it to a loved one to organise the unveiling.

Canberra couple Logan and Juliana McLintock enjoyed learning the sex of their baby by cutting a cake surrounded by family and friends.

"Everyone found out simultaneously," Ms McLintock said.

"When I held the knife up and everyone could see: 'It's a boy', we didn't have to say anything, everyone could see the colour.

"It was a nice way to have a surprise with our family, everyone together."

The parents-to-be said they would definitely do it again.

"It's a nice way to find out, rather than being in the ultrasound place and the sonographer telling you, 'It's a boy'," Mr McLintock said.

Juliana's family live in Brazil, so she was also able to film the unveiling and share it with her loved ones who could not attend the party.

"It's really nice to watch the video after as well, and see the surprise on our faces," she said.

Emerging trend inspires creative announcements

As with many recent trends in Australia, it appears reveal parties originated in the United States.

A scroll through Pinterest and Instagram shows just how popular sex reveals are becoming.

"Over the past two years we're seeing it pop up more and more," Amanda Nicholls, blogger and editor of the Baby Hints and Tips online parent's group, said.

"Some of the ideas we see people come up with are really creative and amazing."

Aside from cakes with pink or blue centres, other popular reveals include releasing a box of helium balloons or breaking a piñata.

"Black balloons with coloured confetti inside are really popular at the moment," Ms Nicholls said.

"With reveal parties the sky's the limit really. You can make it as big or as low-key as you want."

Egg roulette, smoke bombs, and coloured chalk on the exhaust of a car are other reveals popping up on social media feeds.

"There's a lot of fun games you can play with your guests leading into the actual reveal to find out what people think and build up the momentum to finding out," Ms Nicholls said.

"The photography is part of it as well. You want it to be something that can be captured and you can look back and go, 'Wow look at that picture; that's amazing'."

Discovering the sex 'on their own terms'

Ms Nicholls believed part of the appeal of reveal parties was that it gave couples control over where and when they found out the sex of their baby.

"Instead of hearing it from a stranger, they can find out together with family on their own terms," Ms Nicholls said.

"They get to pull the pin on the confetti, for example, rather than someone just telling them."

Ms Nicholls said reveals appeared to be particularly popular for second or subsequent pregnancies.

"It's expected that with your first-born you will have a baby shower, but if the baby is a second or third-born for example, it's not really been the norm to have a party," Ms Nicholls said.

"But as parents, every child we have is exciting and a cause for celebration, so the reveal is a great way to include family and friends and make an event out of it."