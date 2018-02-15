Jobs growth continues as female participation rate hits record high

Updated 15 February 2018, 12:15 AEDT

January saw a big switch from full-time employment to part-time jobs as the participation rate for women in workforce hit a new high.

Booming employment conditions have continued into the new year with another 16,000 new jobs created in January.

The jobs growth help edge down the employment rate from 5.6 per cent at the end of 2017 to 5.5 per cent, on seasonally adjusted data supplied by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The number of people looking for work has also risen with the participation rate up to 65.6 per cent, the highest figure in seven years.

The participation rate for females in the workforce rose to a record high of 60.5 per cent.

However, there was a big switch in the composition of jobs on offer.

Net full-time jobs fell by 49,800 compared to a gain of 65,900 part-time positions over the month.

More to come.