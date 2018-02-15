Lunar New Year Quiz: Why is a spring roll called a spring roll?

Updated 15 February 2018, 10:45 AEDT

Think you know the symbolism and meaning behind these New Year foods?

Lunar New Year is all about feasting with family and friends and wishing each other the best for the year ahead.

As fortune would have it, many of the good wishes are edible.

How well do you know the symbolism and meaning behind these New Year foods?

Did you enjoy this quiz? Tell us what you thought so we can keep improving what we produce.