State of Origin: Are you smarter than a South Australian? Test your knowledge of the game

Updated 15 February 2018, 7:15 AEDT

Adelaide is getting a State of Origin game in 2020, but will the glorious game be wasted on them?

In 2020 Adelaide, city of churches and noted AFL town, will be hosting one of rugby league's most sacred events — a State of Origin game.

Do they even know how the game works?

If you're from South Australia, prove to us that you have some rugby league know-how.

If you're from Queensland or New South Wales, show off your rugby league expertise.