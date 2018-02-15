Will A-League fans ever care about the Asian Champions League?

Updated 15 February 2018, 14:10 AEDT

This week saw Australia's best-supported and best-performing football teams open their campaign in the continent's most prestigious club competition — and virtually no one turned up to watch.

Graham Arnold said the loss to Suwon was a wake-up call, but it's about time authorities woke up to the ACL's attendances. (Credit: AAP)

Just why have Australian fans failed to embrace the Asian Champions League, more than a decade after it became part of the season's calendar?

It is a simple question with a complex set of inter-connecting answers.

Victory's recent poor run of form didn't help in selling their match with Korea's Ulsan Hyundai to more than the 5,000 or so who did show up (and were rewarded with an entertaining, if defensively suspect, 3-3 draw for their troubles).

But Sydney FC, currently being debated as possibly the best A-League team in the competition's history, attracted less than 2,000 more for their own opening fixture.

Mid-week games can put off families. ACL games are not included in club memberships. The games are on TV. All aggravating factors, but short of a full explanation.

More significant is the place the competition itself holds — or has failed to hold — in the imagination of Australian fans.

Raised on a diet of top-level European competition beamed in to their living rooms, most supporters in this country (aside from a small band of self-educated experts) know little of many teams elsewhere in Asia.

A lack of familiarity seems to breed indifference rather than curiosity. The great teams of Korea, Japan, China and beyond are names that flicker recognition but remain largely unknown.

Much of the blame for that must fall with the AFC themselves.

The governing body micro-manages every aspect of competition (even down to taping over stadium sponsors' names on seats that conflict with their own arrangements). And yet there has been precious little in the way of visible promotion in the build-up in Australia.

With access to petrol dollars from their Middle Eastern members and the state backing in China, the AFC is not short of resources.

But a greater will is clearly required to educate fans — in Australia and elsewhere — as to the relevance of what should be the pinnacle of the club game under its watch.

A day after just 5,124 turned out to watch Victory's opening group game, Sydney FC's first home defeat in almost two years, at the hands of Korean outfit Suwon Bluewings, drew only 6,349 to the Sydney Football Stadium.

While A-League attendances have been marginally down this year on last, that is less than half the number both clubs would consider respectable for a domestic fixture of note. But it's far from unreflective of recent trends in the ACL.

Last season the three Australian teams (Western Sydney Wanderers, Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar) averaged less than 6,000 across their three group matches.

All three bowed out meekly in the group stage, continuing a record of Australian teams failing to progress any further than the last 16 since the Wanderers' unexpected success in 2014.

What is cause and what is effect in terms of both crowds and performances can at times be hard to disentangle.

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold fielded what could be considered his best available XI on Wednesday night, that has not always been the case for our teams in the competition.

The group stage of the ACL comes at a time when A-League finals are on the horizon, which unavoidably causes friction between competing goals.

With coaches often taking the competition less seriously — or at least offering that perception — fans may be forgiven for doing likewise.

Success on the field would help, of course. Once supporters have more memories of glory nights to draw on, more history with individual rivals, the games would have more meaning.

Sydney FC's loss to Suwon suggests, sadly, that may not be coming in the immediate future. Streets ahead of their domestic rivals, Sydney was decidedly second best against the Koreans.

More worryingly, the Asian game's financial landscape presents a clear impediment to that changing, with Australian clubs at a systemic disadvantage.

Brazilian forward Hulk, whose Shanghai side will visit Melbourne in April, moved to China for a fee of around $80m and is paid more than $500,000 per week.

A-League clubs are constrained to a salary cap that Hulk's contract would exhaust inside seven weeks on his own.

For all that, the Wanderers proved that those off-field barriers can be overcome on the pitch.

And that's the very essence of the tournament: Pitting the best against the best, and that should be its greatest draw card.

"That's [the] Champions League," Arnold said when asked if the Koreans were simply better than anything his club had faced at home for two years.

"It's a wake-up call, not only for the players but for the staff and everyone."

He was talking about the gulf in quality on the pitch. But he could easily have been speaking to the continent's governing body when gazing up at sparsely populated stands.