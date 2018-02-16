Search

Cyclone Gita clean-up efforts begin after category four storm batters Tonga

Cyclone Gita clean-up efforts begin after category four storm batters Tonga

Cyclone Gita clean-up efforts begin after category four storm batters Tonga

Updated 16 February 2018, 19:30 AEDT
By Pacific affairs reporter Liam Fox in Nuku'alofa

Despite their losses, people in Tonga are coming together to rebuild their lives after Cyclone Gita battered the country earlier this week.

Men clean up a roof blown off Nuku'alofa's Queen Salote College by Cyclone Gita. (Credit: ABC) 

Key points:

  • Category four Cyclone Gita brought winds of 230 kilometres per hour
  • Around 1,400 houses were either damaged or destroyed
  • A Mormon church in Nuku'alofa is sheltering around 100 people

Around the capital Nuku'alofa, people are cleaning up their homes and businesses and making repairs.

At the Queen Salote College, members of the local community gathered to do what they could to help classes resume as soon as possible.

Among them was Mele Latai Aliki, who said: "We share our love to each other so we come here to clean up Queen Salote College."

Like many buildings in the capital, it was badly damaged when Cyclone Gita tore through Tonga's main island Tongatapu on Monday night.

Out the front of the college, women and girls cleared the driveway of mud, branches and leaves.

Out the back, men and boys pulled apart a large section of roof that was blown off the college's classrooms.

Community leader Ian Tuihalangingie said people had cleaned up their own damaged houses and now wanted to lend a hand elsewhere.

"We have finished our houses, our chapel area and we know this is the most-needed place to do something," he said.

Medium shot of a man cleaning up tree branches. Photo: Ian Tuihalangingie cleans up fallen trees at Queen Salote College in Nuku'alofa. (ABC News: Liam Fox)

Many of those working at the college are still living at a nearby Mormon church, where they sheltered during the cyclone.

For many people the local church was the safest place to go, but now they cannot leave because of the damage to their homes.

Across Tongatapu around 1,400 houses were either damaged or destroyed and several thousand people are still in evacuation centres.

Hinea Leka is one of around 100 people still living at the church.

"We have all the food and water," she said.

"The only thing we need is our shelters."

Wide shot of a group of people standing at the front of a school building. Photo: People clean up the front of Queen Salote College in Nuku'alofa. (ABC News: Liam Fox)

The Australian Government is lending a helping hand and late yesterday a second planeload of humanitarian assistance touched down in Tongatapu.

Deputy Prime Minister Semisa Sika was at the airport for its arrival.

"I can't believe that the aid is coming, is landing on our island immediately after the cyclone hit," he said.

Besides shelter, another big issue is the lack of electricity.

Power lines are down across the island and power has only been restored to a few pockets of the capital.

Despite the resilience of the Tongan people, and even with outside help, it is going to be many months before life returns to normal.

Tonga's Parliament was among the buildings destroyed (Photo: Twitter/Lord Fusitu'a)Video: Tonga's Parliament was among the buildings destroyed (Photo: Twitter/Lord Fusitu'a) (ABC News)

