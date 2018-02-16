How much do you know about the wildlife in your backyard?

Updated 16 February 2018, 13:15 AEDT

Do you know your owls from your nightjars?

Did you know that male toads like riding water dragons, and that cats eat a shocking amount of birds in our yards each day?

If you've been following the ABC Wild Oz live cameras, this quiz should be a cinch.

Here's your chance to show off your knowledge about the animals that call your backyard home.