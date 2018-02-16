Stables Tavern grassfire started while trying to restore historic Wee Jasper pub

Updated 17 February 2018, 0:30 AEDT

A 19th-century pub in Wee Jasper burnt down after a grassfire started as a man hoping to re-open the historic building was doing renovations.

Adrian King says he "lost everything" in the fire that burnt down the Stables Tavern. (Credit: ABC)

Adrian King had designs on moving to a country town and reopening a 19th-century pub that had been closed for years.

Unfortunately, in his quest to renovate the historic Stables Tavern, it has been burned down.

Mr King took over the lease on the property and moved from Sydney to Wee Jasper just before Christmas last year.

He was doing restoration works around the back of the building when he felt a small fire at his feet.

"We had these crazy wind gusts yesterday," he said on Friday.

"It came out of nowhere and took hold of it and ran … and I just couldn't catch it."

Firefighters believe sparks from an angle grinder started the blaze.

The grassfire spread about two hectares on Thursday afternoon, engulfing a nearby cabin complex as well as the site of the pub itself.

The restaurant was the same building that housed police horses in the 1800s, hence the name of the tavern.

"The basis of the business … is gone, so it's a total restoration," he said.

"But, we'll concentrate on the reason we came and make it better. That's all we can do."

Mr King said he had lost "absolutely everything" and the surrounding community had lost a big chunk of its past.

"It's had a lot of significance to the local community," NSW rural fire service senior deputy captain Col Webeck said.

"It's a pity that such an old historic building has come to grief."

The devastating 2003 Canberra bushfires started just south of The Stables, but the site was ultimately unharmed.

"They survived 2003, they survived a couple hundred years but unfortunately, not on this occasion," Mr Webeck said.