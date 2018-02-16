Would you give away an embryo to help someone become a parent?

Updated 16 February 2018, 12:00 AEDT

The call Jennifer McLeod had both hoped for and dreaded finally came.

The completed family, the determined couple and the contented daughter: how embryo donation has shaped three families.

Four extra embryos and a hard decision

She asked a few questions, thanked the fertility clinic for letting her know, then hung up the phone and cried.

A baby boy had been born, two months earlier, from an embryo she and her partner Tim van Schyndel had donated.

After a round of IVF to have their son Kai before conceiving their daughter Islay naturally, the Brisbane couple felt confident their family was complete, but had four embryos left over.

They were faced with a decision familiar to many couples: should they pay to keep their embryos on ice or let them "succumb", that is, allow them to defrost and be discarded?

Ultimately, they went with a third option: to donate their embryos to another couple who couldn't have biological children of their own.

It wasn't a decision they made lightly — the anonymous process, managed by their fertility clinic, involved counselling and legal documents — but Jennifer says she was still unprepared for how she responded when she found out that baby boy had been born.

"I was very emotional when I found out. It made me cry. It makes me cry thinking about it now," she says.

"Because even though that little boy is not my child and will never be my child, I am connected to him. And I'll never know him."

She apologises for her tears as she wipes them away. "Sorry. I don't actually talk about it, so it makes me upset now."



What if the siblings date?

Jennifer and Tim had chosen to not have their identifying information released to any children born from their donation until they were 18.

Tim's concern was that they may end up with a rebellious teen landing on their doorstep looking for their "real parents" instead of working out their issues with their family.

And while Jennifer has grappled with the reality of making an anonymous donation, she sees the benefit.

"I fully respect somebody's privacy and desire to bring up their own kids as their own kids and not be reminded that they got them the way they got them," she says.

"They birthed their own child, they probably just want to move on with their lives. I don't know if you'd want to be reminded that it was from a donated embryo."

But she explains she would love to hold that baby boy. Just once.

"That's the hardest part about it. That's the only part that I struggle with. I would desperately like to hold that child.

"And I would be happy to give it back, because I don't want another child, but it's just … not knowing and maybe never knowing is…"

She trails off, takes a breath and laughs off the emotion.

"I don't think Tim has an issue. When I rang Tim to tell him [the baby had been born], he was 'oh wow, ok, well that's cool' but I don't think he was emotionally changed by it, affected by it," she says.

"But I was."

Of all the questions Jennifer is asked when she opens up about donating embryos, the one she gets the most is: what if they date? What if one of her kids comes home with a boy one day and it turns out to be their brother?

She laughs off the suggestion. The probability of it happening is so low it's not something that preoccupies her. But she would love for her kids to meet their genetic brother one day.

"They are full siblings. I would really like my children to know this child."

Searching for a way to start a family

Marieke and David McPhail knew early in their relationship they wanted to have a family, and that it might be difficult due to Marieke's polycystic ovarian syndrome. But they hadn't counted on just how hard it would be.

David had fertility problems too, it turned out. They would never be able to have a biological child together.

Marieke and Dave looked into adoption and embryo donation, but it felt like they were being met with closed doors at every turn. Just five children had been adopted out through the agency they spoke to in the previous year. A fertility clinic they approached wouldn't support embryo donation; another would in theory, but didn't have any donors.

Embryo donation is rare in Australia, so the McPhails took matters into their own hands. They advertised in parenting magazine Sydney's Child and eventually met Joel and his wife, also called Jennifer.

Disappointment after disappointment in their quest for a baby had made Marieke cautious about getting excited too quickly about these prospective donors. But when she first saw photos of Jennifer and Joel's four children, a part of her dared to start hoping again.

After almost coming to terms with the fact they might not ever become parents, Marieke and David had found their donors.

"It was a miracle for us, that it might be possible to carry a child through pregnancy because of that gift of a donation," Marieke says.

The experience inspired Marieke to found not-for-profit organisation Embryo Donation Network, which helps connect would-be embryo donors and recipients.

Gratitude that goes both ways

Zoe McPhail is now four but still, every time Marieke speaks with her donor family, she is overcome with gratitude.

"Our donors have been so great in saying from the beginning, 'We're really grateful that you're able to receive our embryos and give them a chance at life that we're not able to'," Marieke says.

"But when we do have contact, there's that sense of wanting to thank them all the time for this amazing gift that they've given. And them going, 'You don't need to keep thanking us because we're going to have this relationship long term, we know that you're grateful'.

"There's that sense of, you can never thank them enough. That word 'thank you', or 'I'm grateful' or 'what an amazing gift' — there's no language that can express a gift like that.

They don't have as much contact with the donor family as you might think. They exchange Christmas cards and text each other family photos, but they haven't actually met in person since their joint counselling session before Marieke was even pregnant with Zoe.

For them, it's important that Zoe is the one that initiates that meeting, when the time is right.

"They're very respectful of our situation and our space and have made it very clear that they're happy for as much or as little contact as we're comfortable with," Marieke says.

"What we agreed in the counselling session was that we wanted it to be the decision of any children born of the donation if and when they would like to meet the donor family. But there was an understanding that we would be telling them about their story from when they were very young so they had the opportunity to request to meet the donor family whenever they were ready."

Telling Zoe her origin story

Marieke and David started practicing their spiel about how Zoe came to be part of their family when changing her nappies, before she could even understand them.

"Once upon a time, there was Mummy Marieke and Daddy Dave. We were waiting and waiting for Baby Zoe to join our family but she didn't come.

"Donor Jennifer and Donor Joel gave us two tiny embryos as a special gift and one of them was put in Mummy's tummy. That embryo grew and grew into Baby Zoe and that's how she joined our family. She's a very special gift and we love her very much."

As Marieke recites the words in a singsong voice, she starts to laugh — Zoe has recognised her favourite bedtime story and is listening in.

"For her it's just normal that Mummy and Daddy went to the doctor because they needed help to have Baby Zoe join their family.

"And I don't know when she'll realise that's not normal for everybody to be born that way."

'I liked that I was different'

In her high school biology class, Sarah Crooke would put her hand up with confidence any time human reproduction came up. She had a personal connection to alternative reproductive methods: she, her twin sister Rebecca and her little brother Will were all born from embryo donations.

Now 23, Sarah says because her parents were so open about their kids' origin stories, being born from a donated embryo became part of her identity.

"I liked that I was different," she says.

"In primary school, whenever we did health and in high school in biology and stuff, if anything came up remotely close to reproductive [methods] or embryos or anything I would stick my hand up and tell them all about my story."

When her fellow students looked at her blankly, she was flabbergasted.

"To me it was just common knowledge, like 'c'mon guys, how do you not know about embryos and donation and IVF?'"

Sarah says it was her parents' openness about how their family was formed that has made her so confident in her origin story and place in her family.

"There was never a time when we were sat down and told about it," she says.

"When we were going to bed as little kids and were like 'storytime!', mum and dad would include all that stuff as a story.

"But if we'd got sat down [when we were older] and told 'by the way, we're not actually biologically related to you', that would make it different."

In Sarah's case, she is genetically related to one member of her family: her twin sister. Her brother Will was born from a donation from another family, in another state.

She's never met her donor family and she's not sure if she ever will. Her parents received their donation at a time when it wasn't mandatory for identifying information to be supplied.

This doesn't bother her. She is curious to meet her biological relatives, to see if there's a resemblance, but says she has everything she needs in the family she grew up with.

Sarah knows she was wanted, desperately wanted: her parents endured 22 rounds of IVF over a decade before she and Rebecca came along.

"It's really not a huge deal. It's just another way to make a family. There's so many different combinations to make a family — you don't need to be biologically related for it to count."

Bittersweet connections

While every conception is a roll of the dice, Jennifer says the fact the embryo that became her son Kai and the embryo that became the other little boy were once sitting side-by-side in the same petri dish is strange.

"This is the weirdest weird-out for me," she says.

"A scientist picked my son and a scientist picked this son and so easily that couple could have had my child and I could have had a different kid."

And while Marieke is grateful every day for the gift of Zoe, sometimes an offhand comment can bring back memories of the biologically-typical family she'd pictured when she was younger.

"Often people will make some sort of connection, they'll go 'oh, she's the spitting image of you, Marieke!' Sometimes you nod and smile and other times it gives you a little pang of going 'oh, what would it have been like, what would our children have looked like?' I think there is still an element of loss there.

"But our hearts are so full because we've got a beautiful girl and we can't imagine not having her as part of our family.

"I think that takes precedence over any loss we might feel at not having our own genetic children. Because she is our child."