What Lunar New Year means to six Australian families

Updated 17 February 2018, 11:20 AEDT

Sheng Yaw, Neena, 10, Kavitha and Vinay, 15, are celebrating their fourth Lunar New Year in Australia. (Credit: ABC)

More than a million Australians celebrate Lunar New Year, mostly from Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese backgrounds.

As we make our way into the Year of the Dog, six families reflect on what it means to them.

The Lim Family, Melbourne

The Lim family moved to Melbourne from Malaysia four years ago. Kavitha is a marketing assistant and Sheng Yaw is a 3D animator.

For Kavitha, who is Indian, Lunar New Year has always been about celebrating Sheng Yaw's Chinese culture with both sides of their family.

What matters to you about this year?

"Growing up I loved going to neighbours' houses to get ang bao [red packets of lucky money] and free food. At every house you could taste a different food," Sheng Yaw says.

"The important things for me now about Chinese New Year are looking forward to seeing my family, and food.

"In Malaysia, I get to eat my mum's cooking, like Hainan chicken rice. Even though we insist she doesn't have to cook, she will always cook for our reunion dinner. Then me and my siblings would play mahjong late into the night.

"It's very different here. In Malaysia, everyone is busy getting ready now and stocking up. Over here it's so quiet, and you don't get the day off."

Why is Lunar New Year important to your family?

"Our family celebrates everything: Diwali, Chinese New Year, Christmas, and Eid, because my brother celebrates it. I want all of these to be part of my children's lives," Kavitha says.

"I want them to know their roots and all the different cultures and rituals from both sides of the family."

How is Lunar New Year different for you now in Australia?

"Back in Malaysia we actually used to take the trouble to get the kids new clothes and really feel the festivities, but here it's just about getting together and giving them the ang baos," Kavitha says.

"Living in Melbourne, it's the first time we've ever had to buy red packets because in Malaysia you get them for free. So we went to Box Hill to look for some.

"We tried one year to decorate the house but after a while we just got tired, putting them up, taking them down. So, now we just make that day good and fun for the kids.

"We get them to sample some of our favourite dishes like pork knuckle stew with all the goodies: mushrooms, scallops, sea cucumber, and abalone.

"This year we'll meet with friends and family and have a potluck lunch. We've learned that Chinese New Year is what you make it."

What do you love about Lunar New Year?

"My favourite thing about Chinese New Year is money, money, money! And food," 10-year-old Neena says.

The Jeong Family, Sydney

Heather Jeong is a chef at her restaurant in Eastwood and her husband James is a general practitioner. They have three children and celebrate Korean New Year.

What does Lunar New Year mean to you?

"My favourite part of New Year is getting my kids together because I hardly get to see them, and having beautiful family and friends around for a happy New Year meal," Heather says.

"This is a very significant time of year, and it's quite shameful and your parents will be very hurt if you forget, so we will always mark it in our calendar in red.

"In Australia, family time is Christmas for non-Asians, I guess, and of course we celebrate Christmas as Christians, but for Koreans, the Lunar New Year is about family."

How do you celebrate?

"We pay respects to our ancestors with a ritual called cha rye. The male members of the family would go to the home of the first-born son or whoever's doing the ritual. There'll be a table laden with food and incense for paying respects," she says.

"The men would bow to the ancestors, and then in the kitchen, traditionally, the women would be slaving away in the kitchen cooking all the food for the rest of the family. After the ritual the family would have a meal together.

"We don't have the red envelope like the Chinese, but we put some money in an envelope and then give it to the children. My children really love this time of year because it's a good source of income for them.

"When it comes to giving money, it's from one generation to another, and it's about being generous. And lots of love. It's through money, but lots of love through money."

Leigh and Sonya Schiller, Sydney

This year is Sonya and Leigh's first Lunar New Year together as a married couple.

Growing up in Sydney, Sonya would perform Chinese dancing and martial arts at Chinatown during the New Year.

For Leigh, who grew up in Adelaide, the traditions are new. Sonya is an accountant and Leigh is an engineer.

How has Lunar New Year changed for you?

"New Year is about getting the family together and spending time with loved ones and enjoying the time with them," Sonya says.

"As we've gotten older and the younger generation come into the family, it's about watching the family grow as we grow older.

"We got married last year and this is our first year giving out red packets as a married couple.

"It does feel very different because all my life I've only been receiving red packets, so I've been getting rich. But now I have to give out red packet to my nieces and nephews from my life savings."

What has your experience of Lunar New Year been like?

"Last year was my first Chinese New Year with Sonya's family and it was funny because I found out I only get the red packets when I'm single," Leigh says.

"So, I got red packets last year, but now every year for the rest of my life I have to give the red packets."

"I think it's kind of cool that Sonya's family still embrace their heritage and culture and still celebrate these sorts of things."

The Lu Family, Brisbane

For Nguyen Huyen Tran and her family, their Catholic faith and Vietnamese culture go hand-in-hand at Lunar New Year.

Tran is a medical receptionist and her husband, Lu Trong Tuan, is an insight analyst. Their kids are Lu Tuan Kiet, 4, and Lu Xuan Nhi, 3.

What does Vietnamese New Year mean to you?

"This is a special year for me because I'm born in the Year of the Dog. Some people say it's unlucky if it's your year, but I don't behave any differently because it's my year," Tran says.

"All animals have their own strengths and weaknesses. And every single day you can have both bad luck and good luck.

How do you celebrate?

"For us, New Year is one of the main events we go to church for. We do something called hai loc, to pick prosperity," Tran says.

"There will usually be a tree in a pot outside the church. It might be made to look like the peach blossom trees that grow in Vietnam around Tet [New Year].

"Hanging on the tree are pieces of rolled-up paper with proverbs from the Bible for us to pick, for example, 'Love your neighbour as you love yourself'. Buddhists do it too, with their books, and good commandments and teachings.

"So, when you read the proverb that you pick, you aim to live like that for the year. It's something we only do for New Year, not Christmas or Easter. You try to be better. It's the essence of hope. Each year there is a new [Zodiac] animal, and that brings new luck."

William Uy Vu Le and Michael Turkic, Sydney

William and Michael are both casting agents and creative directors, and have been engaged since 2014.

William believes his sense of appreciating his own heritage comes less from his own family, and more from watching films, travelling, and Michael's love of cooking and interest in Vietnamese food.

How has Lunar New Year changed for you?

"My first memory was going to a Vietnamese New Year festival in Cabramatta with my grandmother and mum — the firecrackers, sparkling lanterns, the 'red packet trees' beckoning with promise, luck and opportunity," William says.

"These days, I don't have that same passion for Lunar New Year as others do in general.

"But I'm like that with Christmas, too. A bit of tradition I do like for myself, though, is to ask about everyone's Zodiac animal and to compare personality traits, and whether they fit us. I'm an ox and I actually take some sense of pride in what it represents.

"Even though my family will not be celebrating this year, we've been invited to go to a friend's place for a dinner party and we will do red packets there.

"To me, it doesn't matter the company, as long as one uses the occasion as an excuse to carry on the tradition in some form."

What does Lunar New Year mean to you?

"I love the way Tet brings families together, to contemplate the successes of life but also to understand the times when not everything goes right," Michael says.

"That's why I like the idea of food served that is both sweet and bitter, to remind us of life as being about a combination of experiences."

Sicheng Li, Melbourne

Sicheng Li is a Chinese language teacher at a private school in Melbourne and is originally from Kunming, China.

She's lived in Australia for six years and in that time has never been to China during New Year, because school holidays are over by then.

How do you celebrate Chinese New Year in Melbourne?

"Last year, because my husband was away, three single friends came to my house. We made dumplings and wontons and watched the Chinese gala night [CCTV Spring Festival Gala], and that's it. And I gave my dog Duo Duo a New Year treat of beef bones," Sicheng says.

"When you're in China, the show is not very important because you hang around with your family. But now you're overseas, it's kind of a connection between you and your home, otherwise there's no atmosphere."

What do you do to keep in touch with friends and family?

"The most important thing is that while you watch the Gala, on WeChat [a social media app] you need to give and get hong bao [red packet with lucky money]. It's quite busy. I've got a lot of WeChat groups, so I can't go to sleep until well after 3am [midnight in China]," she says.

"I think WeChat has changed a lot of traditions. The hong bao in the old way were blessings from your family, from senior people, but now it's become a kindness between peers."

What does Lunar New Year mean to you?

"For New Year you should be around with your family, not only your friends. Your friends is like a second choice. It's not really about family now for me because my family is so far away," Sicheng says.

"For me, now it's more to give myself a mark to say, 'This is what I've done last year. What am I going to do next year?'. It's about hope."

Tell us what you thought of this article so we can keep improving what we publish.