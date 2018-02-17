Winter Olympics: Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu wins men's figure skating title again, as Nathan Chen lands six quads

Updated 17 February 2018, 18:30 AEDT

Australia's Brendan Kerry gains redemption, American Nathan Chen makes history, but Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu takes home the gold in men's singles figure skating for the second straight Olympics.

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu has won the men's figure skating gold medal for the second straight Winter Olympics, but a skater who missed the medals has shone almost as brightly on a dramatic night at Gangneung Ice Arena.

On a night featuring more quad spins than ever at an Olympic final, Hanyu became the first men's skater since 1952 to win back-to-back titles.

He was almost overshadowed, however, by American Nathan Chen his record-breaking routine featuring six quad jumps.

The favourite going into the final, Hanyu earned a score of 206.17 to take the gold with a total of 317.85 points.

Hanyu — who was competing at these Winter Olympics after missing four months with an ankle injury — was joined on the podium by his countryman Shoma Uno in silver, and Spanish skater Javier Hernandez who took bronze.

Skating to Japanese-themed music portraying 10th-century astronomer Abe no Seimei, Hanyu delivered a brilliant artistic program, landing three solid quad jumps and earning stellar marks for his performance, interpretation and skating skills.

It was not a perfect routine, however, as Hanyu stumbled and nearly fell on one jump, and barely held his feet on another. In the end, though, he had plenty in reserve to clinch the gold medal.

Just like in his short program, the completion of his routine saw an absolute sea of Winnie-the-Pooh plush bears thrown onto the ice instead of the usual bouquets — a traditional celebration from his fans ever since the Japanese star was spotted with a tissue box featuring the children's character early in his career.

Chen had blown his chances of Olympic glory with a 17th placing in the short program, leaving him nearly 30 points behind the leader, Hanyu.

Nathan Chen's six quad jumps Quad lutz

Quad flip (+ double toeloop)

Quad flip

Quad toeloop (+ triple toeloop)

Quad toeloop

Quad salchow

But on the final night of the competition, Chen produced the performance of his life to fall just short of the medals.

No-one had ever done five quad jumps in Winter Olympic history — Chen attempted six in his program, and he landed all of them.

American women's singles two-time medallist and five-time world champion, Michelle Kwan, was one of those watching who was stunned by Chen's jumping display.

His technical score of 127.64 was a Winter Olympic record, and his overall score of 215.08 gave him a total of 297.77, good enough to lift him from 17th to fifth — and leave him wondering what if he had managed to do better in the short program.

Kerry has mixed finale for Australia

Brendan Kerry had a tough start to his free routine, but the Australian earned some redemption after a nightmare campaign in Sochi four years ago.

The 23-year-old finished 29th in the short program at the last Winter Olympics, and failed to get through to perform his free skating routine. This time, the Sydneysider made sure he was there to the finish, scoring 83.06 to place 16th after the short program.

Kerry — the son of Monica MacDonald, who represented Australia in ice dancing at the 1988 Winter Olympics — was scheduled to begin his long program with two quad jumps, but his toeloop ended up as a double, and his salchow was three rather than four revolutions.

From there, the Australian was struggling to make up the technical elements points to build up his score, but he recovered with a series of solid triple jumps and spins. He finished with 150.75 points, for a total of 233.81.

"That [start] was hard, I am not going to lie," Kerry told Channel Seven.

"When you miss the first jump you kind of like, like a huge wave of disappointment hits you. So you try to forget about that."

Kerry said he was happy to be part of an Australian team on the rise in winter sports.

"It is awesome … snow sports in Australia are really starting to pick up," he said.

"The past four to eight years, we have always had some amazing athletes but to have like a big group of people that are like constantly going out and getting results and to I feel like I'm kind of a part of that movement in my sport is a pretty special feeling."