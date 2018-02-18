Sally Pearson seals Commonwealth Games spot with 100m hurdles win in national trials

Updated 18 February 2018, 10:00 AEDT

The champion hurdler has kept her cool in tricky circumstances to win the 100m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games trials.

Sally Pearson will run in the Commonwealth Games after winning the 100m hurdles at the national titles on the Gold Coast. (Credit: AAP)

The time was nothing special by her lofty standards and the disqualification of another hurdler was an unwelcome distraction.

But Sally Pearson took it all in her stride - as she pretty much always does - to win the 100m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games trials on Saturday night and rubber-stamp her spot on the Australian team for the April 4-15 event.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist and two-time world champion will be the red-hot favourite to win a third-straight Commonwealth title in her hometown.

She will expect to run much faster than Saturday night's 12.73 seconds.

The final was held up for several minutes as distraught opponent Daniela Roman tried in vain to convince officials that she should not be disqualified after being called for a false start.

"I was disappointed with the result but it has been a tough few weeks' training," the 31-year-old Pearson said.

"So I'm really proud that I got out here and put on somewhat of a good show.

"I was disappointed with the interruption because I was ready to run fast.

"But these things happen. It could happen at the Commonwealth Games; it could happen at a major; it could happen anywhere.

"You've got to keep your focus and keep your cool and make sure that you get the best job you can done."

Runner-up Michelle Jenneke (13.14) also gained automatic selection for the Games.

A host of other prominent athletes, including middle-distance runners Luke Mathews, Linden Hall and Zoe Buckman, pole vaulter Nina Kennedy, high jumper Brandon Starc and decathlete Cedric Dubler, also guaranteed their Commonwealth Games berths.

Hall won the women's 1,500m in four minutes 07.55 seconds, with 2013 world championships finalist Buckman close by in 4:08.15.

"I was definitely running very scared in that last 100 metres. I was just saying 'please, please no-one come'," Hall said.

"It's my first national title which means so much as well."

Mathews paid tribute to his coach and mother Liz after winning a third-consecutive national 800m title in 1:45.90 ahead of fellow automatic qualifier Joshua Ralph.

Dubler improved his personal best to 8,229 points in the decathlon.

In the most-thrilling finish of the night, Anneliese Rubie mowed down youngster Bendere Oboya in the shadow of the finish line to win the women's 400m in 51.92.

Oboya, 17, was only two hundredths of a second adrift in second spot, with both guaranteeing their spots in the Games squad.

"I definitely thought I could get here," Oboya said.

"I was born in Ethiopia, I came here when I was three and I have just finished school last year so I'm being a full-time athlete.

"I only started seriously training with my coach in 2016 but now I treat this as my job and I want to succeed."

