AFP considers whether to investigate George Christensen over 'greenie punks' photo

Updated 19 February 2018, 10:10 AEDT

A photo of Nationals MP George Christensen holding a gun has been reported to police, but Ian Goodenough says it was just a off-colour reference to Clint Eastwood's Dirty Harry films.

Mr Christensen is standing by the Facebook post and has refused to apologise. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Federal police are considering whether to investigate Nationals MP George Christensen over a photo he posted to Facebook holding a gun and appearing to threaten "greenie punks".

Below the photo, Mr Christensen wrote: "You gotta ask yourself, do you feel lucky, greenie punks?"

The comment was later edited to read, "You gotta ask yourself, do you have a sense of humour, greenie punks?" and a short time later the post was deleted.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale said he was disgusted by the image and comment, so reported it to the Australian Federal Police.

"The concern here is that George Christensen has given licence to people to behave in a way that is violent towards other people who may have a different view," he said.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called the post "very inappropriate".

Mr Turnbull told radio station 3AW that Mr Christensen "took it down after he was spoken to about it".

He noted the referral to police and said he had checked this morning and "I gather they are still evaluating the referral".

"It was clearly inappropriate. I will let the police complete their evaluation," Mr Turnbull said.

While the post has been criticised by some, Mr Christensen has received the support of Liberal MP Ian Goodenough, who is a member of the Parliamentary Friends of Shooting Group.

"It appears that George is light-heartedly making reference to the 1971 movie involving Clint Eastwood as Dirty Harry," he told the ABC.

"In this case, I do not believe that George was making an actual threat against any particular person.

"It is more a case of an off-colour attempt at humour when issues around firearms are sensitive in the current politically correct climate."

Turnbull urged to reprimand Christensen in Joyce's absence

Shadow justice minister Clare O'Neil said Mr Christensen needed to say sorry for causing offence.

"George Christensen should apologise. It was inappropriate, and I think a pretty pathetic stunt that does a disservice to all Australians, including all legal gun owners who do not want to be associated with these pitiful threats of violence," she said.

Both Labor and the Greens have called on Mr Turnbull to step in and reprimand the Nationals MP because Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce is on personal leave.

But Mr Goodenough did not agree.

"Probably not apologise, but [it] probably wasn't the wisest move politically with all the controversies happening at this time," he said.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young said Mr Christensen's post was poorly timed and in poor taste.

"George Christensen posted a vulgar picture of him holding a hand gun, and making what he says is a joke about shooting people, and frankly guns aren't a joke and particularly in the wake of the massacre in the US only last week with 17 people shot dead, including children," Senator Hanson-Young said.

Senator Hanson-Young said she received an abusive email shortly after she criticised Mr Christensen's post on social media.

"It was a pretty sexist one and a threat to shoot me," she said.

Crossbench senator Derryn Hinch also criticised Mr Christensen and said the comments directed at Senator Hanson-Young were "obscene".

"I find it so offensive, I am fuming about it as it is disgusting," Senator Hinch said.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson told Channel 7 she was not interested in the issue and said "politicians have to get out of the gutter and stop criticising everyone else".

Mr Goodenough, who is a keen shooter, has made it clear that the Parliamentary Friends of Shooting encourages the responsible ownership, handling and use of firearms.

He also used the opportunity to tell the ABC he saw Eastwood's Smith and Wesson Model 29 .44 Magnum at the National Rifle Association and had a similar model in his collection.

Mr Christensen is standing by his photo and the associated comment and has refused to apologise.

"These greenies get all high-minded over a joke that didn't actually threaten anyone, but their illegal actions threaten the lives and safety of workers and their own protesters," he said.

Queensland Police were also asked to look into the post, but have said preliminary enquiries have found no offence had been committed.