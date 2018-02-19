Alex Blackwell retires from international cricket as Australia's most capped female player

Updated 19 February 2018, 19:55 AEDT

Australian vice-captain Alex Blackwell says she will not be lost to the game after calling an end to her 15-year international cricket career.

Cricket NSW has described Alex Blackwell as one of the greatest cricketers the state and country has produced. (Credit: AAP)

Australia's most-capped female cricketer, Alex Blackwell, says she wanted to leave the game while still at her peak.

But although the Australian vice-captain and long-serving New South Wales skipper announced her retirement from international and state cricket on Monday, she promised she wouldn't be lost to the game.

Blackwell, 34, has long been a key figure for both club and country, as well as for Women's Big Bash League club Sydney Thunder, where she will continue to play.

Nevertheless, the consistent run-scorer decided this season she would end her involvement in an Australian career that has brought a record 251 appearances across all three formats and included five ICC World Cup wins.

"It is really nice to retire at a time when I feel … my game has never been stronger," Blackwell told reporters at the SCG.

Blackwell has created an extensive on-field resume that started with a one-day international against England in early 2003.

She captained Australia to a maiden ICC Twenty20 World Cup win in 2010 and is third on the list of Australia's one-day run-scorers, behind Belinda Clark and Karen Rolton.

Little wonder Cricket NSW chief executive Andrew Jones described Blackwell as, "quite simply one of the greatest cricketers NSW and Australia has produced".

Blackwell said she would, "always be involved in cricket in some capacity or other", such as leadership and mentoring.

While Blackwell said women's cricket had taken a massive leap in professionalism, she added her time as an amateur offered an invaluable experience.

"I'm proud to be a part of an organisation which has really led on issues such as diversity, inclusion and gender equity, and I recognise the small part I have played in that," she said.

"We have a very fair and gender equitable payment model and it is something many other sports can look to."

Blackwell made special mention of twin sister and "best friend" Kate, who played four Tests and 41 ODIs for Australia.

Blackwell will have a final opportunity to shine at state level when she leads NSW on Sunday for the Women's National Cricket League final.

NSW is looking to earn a 19th title in the 22-year history of the WNCL, with Blackwell having won 13 previous titles.

AAP