Malcolm Turnbull defends criticising Barnaby Joyce, says he sought advice from wife

Updated 19 February 2018, 0:45 AEDT

The Prime Minister says he has no regrets about airing his "heartfelt views" on Barnaby Joyce's extramarital affair as well as introducing a ban on Cabinet ministers having sexual relations with their staffers, which he says he consulted his wife on.

Mr Turnbull says his comments would have Australians' "overwhelming endorsement". (Credit: ABC)

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he has no regrets about the new sex ban prohibiting Cabinet ministers from having sexual relations with their staffers.

Mr Turnbull announced the ban on Thursday after it was revealed Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce had an extramarital affair with his media adviser, who is now pregnant with his child, with the PM labelling it a "shocking error of judgment".

In returning fire, Mr Joyce likened the Prime Minister's remarks to ripping the scab off a healing wound.

"Comments by the Prime Minister yesterday at his press conference … in many instances, they caused further harm. I believe they were in many instances inept and most definitely in many instances unnecessary," he said.

The personal clash between the two leaders sparked concerns a rift between The Nationals and the Liberals could derail the Coalition Government.

But during an interview on the 60 Minutes program on Sunday, Mr Turnbull stood by his comments.

"I certainly felt that the values I expressed and the action I took would have the overwhelming endorsement of Australians," said.

"I felt it was absolutely the right thing to do."

He said the public wanted to hear his "heartfelt views" about what had happened.

Mr Turnbull also revealed he had also consulted with his wife of 38 years, Lucy, about the sex ban.

"Yes, Lucy and I talked about this. This is one of those classic issues where it's good to take counsel from your wife, life partner," he said.

Mr Turnbull also maintained he was not interfering with the Nationals' party processes despite saying Mr Joyce needed to "reflect" on his position.

Mr Turnbull described Mr Joyce's affair with Vikki Campion as causing "a world of woe".

But a Nationals MP hit out against the program, questioning why the Mr Joyce was not interviewed.

"Funny that 60 Minutes didn't bother to ask Barnaby Joyce whatever they wanted for tonight's story when he was on the same floor as their film crew in Sydney's Commonwealths (sic) Parliamentary Offices on Friday," controversial MP George Christensen tweeted.

Mr Joyce promptly retweeted the statement.

Mr Turnbull and Mr Joyce met in Sydney on Saturday after publicly criticising each other this week.

The ABC understands Mr Joyce expressed concerns about the forcefulness of Mr Turnbull's comments on his personal life.

It also understands both leaders agreed in the meeting that they needed to work closer together to advance the interests of the Government.

