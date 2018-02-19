Search

Pair charged after 5yo boy shot in the face last month

Updated 19 February 2018, 23:30 AEDT

Two men are charged with weapons offences more than a month after a five-year-old boy was shot in the face by another child on Queensland's southern downs.

The boy underwent multiple rounds of surgery, but has been released from hospital. (Credit: ABC) 

Two men have been charged more than a month after a five-year-old boy was shot in the face on Queensland's southern downs.

Police said the boy was accidentally shot with a unsecured rifle in a shed at a property at Cottonvale in early January.

Officers said that the gun was fired by another boy who was known to him.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Another, aged 63, has been charged with failing to secure a weapon.

The men are due to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court next month.

The boy was taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

He underwent multiple rounds of surgery, but was released from hospital just weeks later.

