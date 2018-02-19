Police find three bodies after 'suspicious' house fire in Canberra

Updated 20 February 2018, 1:15 AEDT

Police discover the badly burned bodies of three people in a Canberra home after a "suspicious" fire destroyed the property on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire just before 9:00am on Monday. (Credit: ABC)

Police have discovered the badly burned bodies of three people in a Canberra home after a "suspicious" fire destroyed the property on Monday morning.

Authorities were called to the fire in the suburb of Bonner at about 8:40am, and have been keeping the scene locked down all day.

An initial search while the fire was burning gave the all clear, however a secondary search after the fire had been extinguished turned up the remains of three people.

Superintendent Scott Moller from ACT Policing was unable to confirm the ages or gender of the dead.

"Shortly after a structural assessment was completed, police entered the premises and searched the house," he said.

"During that search, police tragically located three persons that were deceased."

The bodies were badly burned when police arrived, and the next of kin are yet to be notified.

Neighbours who knew the residents said they were shocked by the fire.

Police are still at the scene investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner.