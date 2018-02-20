Barnaby Joyce loses support of WA Nationals, says state leader Mia Davies

Updated 20 February 2018, 23:45 AEDT

WA Nationals leader Mia Davies says Barnaby Joyce has lost the support of the party in Western Australia because his actions have become a "distraction at both the federal and state level", provoking a fiery response.

WA Nationals leader Mia Davies says Barnaby Joyce has lost the support of the party in Western Australia because of the "ongoing damage" he is causing the party.

In a statement, Ms Davies urged Mr Joyce to resign as leader, saying she had contacted him to tell him of the branch's decision.

"Mr Joyce's actions have caused pain for his family, but it is the ongoing damage Mr Joyce is causing The Nationals organisation that is of greatest concern to me as WA Leader," Ms Davies said.

"The Nationals brand across regional Western Australia has suffered as a result of Mr Joyce's actions and he has become a distraction at both federal and state level."

Mr Joyce, who as Nationals leader occupies the role of Deputy Prime Minister, is on a week's leave to sort out the personal crisis stemming from the collapse of his marriage and the pending arrival of a new baby with his former media adviser, Vicky Campion.

Ms Davies was emphatic that Mr Joyce should stand down as Nationals leader, because his position was now untenable.

"My parliamentary colleagues and I have urged Mr Joyce to consider his position as leader in the best interests of the federal party and state branches," the statement said.

"It is the view of the Parliamentary National Party of Western Australia that Mr Joyce's position as federal leader is no longer tenable.

"I recognise Mr Joyce for his service to the party over many years and acknowledge his work dedicated to the people of regional Australia."

Barnaby hits back

In response, Mr Joyce fired back a terse message to Ms Davies, questioning the WA branch's commitment to the federal Nationals.

"I acknowledge your concerns however it should also be said that you don't have a federal member of parliament in the National Party of Australia, your last member spending their time almost exclusively as an independent and only once or twice coming to the National Party room meetings," Mr Joyce wrote.

"I also note, you are not in a Coalition in Western Australia and the WA Nats pride themselves on their ferocious independence.

"Therefore I find it surprising that a federal issue has so much momentum in the West when people in the east in the National Party have in the majority a different view — and to be quite frank, vastly more skin in the game."

The WA Nationals are affiliated to the National Party of Australia but have their own separate structure.

In a press conference called later in the afternoon, Ms Davies refused to answer questions over the rift.

"I've made it very clear that our statement stands, I've got no interest in further inflaming the situation," she said.

"Our statement is self-explanatory, we have communicated that to Barnaby Joyce in an appropriate way.

"I understand that you are frustrated that we don't intend to answer any further questions but that is all I have to say on the matter."

'Vast majority' back Joyce: Canavan

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan, who gave Ms Campion a job in his office after she was moved from Mr Joyce's office, defended his leader's position.

"I think the interest of the National Party and regional Australia is still served by Barnaby staying there to fight for regional areas," he said.

"It's my assessment the vast majority of my colleagues want to see Barnaby there and want to see him fight for regional Australia."

Senator Canavan also defended giving Ms Campion a social media position in his office, saying he did not know about Mr Joyce's relationship with her at the time.

He said Ms Campion "came to work for me for a specific job that we needed. She was well-qualified for the role."

Desertion a 'powerful' statement

Political analyst Dr Martin Drum from Notre Dame University said while WA has no federal Nationals members, the dropping of support was a powerful symbolic gesture.

"It's a powerful statement — the most important is the thoughts of his colleagues in the federal party room, but the broader views within the party will matter," he said.

"If other state divisions follow suit there will be even more pressure on his leadership."

Dr Drum said if Mr Joyce loses the support of the party's branches in Queensland, New South Wales or Victoria it will be difficult for the federal members to ignore.

"Every time another prominent person in the National Party rejects him as a leader, that makes his ability to hang on a little bit tougher," he said.

The Victorian Nationals steered clear of the issue, with state leader Peter Walsh issuing a one-line statement saying the federal leadership of the National Party was a matter for the federal party room.