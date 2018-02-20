Barnaby Joyce's family values mocked by comedian John Oliver on US television

Updated 20 February 2018, 11:25 AEDT

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is mocked on US television in the wake of his affair with a former staffer.

On his HBO show Last Week Tonight, English comedian John Oliver introduced Mr Joyce as a social conservative who opposed same-sex marriage during the plebiscite last year due to his support for traditional family values, adding, "you can probably see where this is going".

A news clip showing Mr Joyce's former staffer Vikki Campion pregnant with his child was then played.

"You might think that that is hypocritical, but in reality Joyce has such incredible family values that he can't restrict them to just one family," Oliver said.

Oliver then pointed towards the media's intense interest in the story, saying they even went so far as to track down Ms Campion's father Peter, who Oliver suggested might be "the most Australian man who has ever lived".

In a dig not restricted to Mr Joyce, Oliver introduced the segment by referring to Australia as being "70 per cent uninhabitable because of desert, and 30 per cent uninhabitable because of Australians".

This wasn't the first time the Deputy Prime Minister had been talked about on Last Week Tonight.

He was already known to the audience as the man who warned Johnny Depp that his dogs Pistol and Boo could be put down if they didn't "bugger off" back to the United States.