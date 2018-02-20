Brisbane barbershop cuts new lease deal minus clause forbidding female clients

Updated 21 February 2018, 1:25 AEDT

A complaint over a client being turned away from a barbershop because she is a woman prompts the store leaseholder to demand new rental arrangements minus the gender clause.

Vivien Houston was a regular at Jimmy Rod's Barber Shop in The Gap Village Shopping Centre. But when she turned up for a trim recently she was turned away because she was female. (Credit: ABC)

When Vivien Houston turned up at Jimmy Rod's Barber Shop in The Gap Village for her regular trim, she was turned away because she was female. (Credit: ABC)

A peace deal has been brokered in a dispute prompted by a woman being turned away from a Brisbane barbershop because of her gender.

Vivien Houston had been a regular at Jimmy Rod's Barber Shop in The Gap Village Shopping Centre in Brisbane's inner-west, but when she turned up for a trim recently she was turned away — because she was female.

Jimmy Rod's managing director James O'Brien said on Monday that women could no longer have haircuts at the shop because of a lease agreement he had signed with the local shopping centre management.

"Unfortunately I can't negotiate. That's the centre's rules," he said.

Queensland Civil Liberties Council president Michael Cope said he was amazed this kind of discrimination could happen in 2018, calling it "unbelievable in these modern times".

He applauded Ms Houston's move to lodge a complaint with the Anti-Discrimination Commission, arguing it was a black and white case she would win.

On Tuesday, there was a breakthrough in the stand-off.

Mr O'Brien told the ABC he had negotiated to have the lease changed.

"My solicitors contacted their solicitors about amending the policy that is in there, to change it that we actually can have ladies to come in a get a barber-style haircut," he said.

"I am very happy and I just can't wait to go back and cut hair ... all we want to do is look after our clients that come into our shops."

The owner and management of The Gap Village Shopping Centre apologised to Ms Houston over the incident.

It said in a statement, "we do not condone discrimination in any form, including discrimination against customers based on gender".

The centre management claimed the intent of the lease agreement was to "avoid excessive overlap between the offerings of retailers" in a bid to support all small businesses in an "increasingly challenging retail environment".

It said the lease has now been modified to so Jimmy Rods can freely provide "barber-style services to all customers, regardless of gender".

Hopes for broader change

Ms Houston said she was shocked when her regular cutter turned her away.

"I've been going to that particular store for two years," she said.

"When she [the hairdresser] initially told me it was because I was a woman, I thought it was a joke — she's cut my hair a lot previously when I've gone there."

She said the new lease deal was excellent news.

"That's what I was hoping for when all of this started," she said.

"I'm glad that speaking out about it has resulted in everyone becoming aware of the anti-discrimination legislation and being willing to make changes to the lease."

Ms Houston said she hoped it might lead to broader change.

"In speaking out this has educated a lot more people. For me personally, I would have preferred if it was just handled quietly, so that I didn't have to speak out and be the centre of attention, some of which has been quite negative.

"But I can see the benefits of having spoken out because it has helped to get the information out there to a lot of other people.

"If you're a woman and you want a traditional men's style cut in The Gap, you can now get it."

Hair and Beauty Industry Association chief executive Sandra Campitelli described the competition clause based on gender as "crazy".

"I'd be urging shopping centres to reconsider what they are asking these people to sign," she said.

Why women-only gyms and mens-only clubs are allowed

Although Jimmy Rod's was contractually bound to deny Ms Houston, there are several businesses that choose to operate on a men or women-only model.

The most popular include fitness centres, social clubs, and travel agencies including Brisbane's Tattersalls Club, where memberships are only offered to men.

While women can use the facilities and services of the club, it is only permitted with a "partner's card" or as a guest of a member.

Other examples are the ride-sharing service Shebah, which is exclusively available to women and children and the female-only tour company Sisterhood Womens Travel.

In Queensland, it is illegal to discriminate against a person because of their sex under the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991, however there are ways a business can operate around these laws.

A number of exemptions can be granted through the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal which makes it legal to offer services to only one gender.

One exemption includes "welfare measures" which allows places such as gyms to only host women members and staff.

The act also allows for "reasonable sex discrimination" by non-for-profit clubs as well as some provisions for single-sex accommodation such as female-only hostels or all-boy's boarding homes.