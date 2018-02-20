Family of murdered Cambodian government critic Kem Ley arrives in Australia

Updated 20 February 2018, 16:40 AEDT

Kem Ley's wife and her five children are granted special humanitarian visas after fleeing Cambodia in 2016, fearing for their safety after the government critic was gunned down in broad daylight.

The family of murdered Cambodian government critic Kem Ley, whose 2016 death sparked major street protests against Prime Minister Hun Sen, has been granted a special humanitarian refugee visa by Australia.

Kem Ley's wife Bou Rachana and her five children arrived in Melbourne on Saturday, the office of Victorian state MP Hong Lim told Reuters in an email statement.

"They were granted a special humanitarian visa on 14 February 2018 … We are very happy to finally have them here," the statement said.

Kem Ley, 46, was gunned down in broad daylight at a shop in Phnom Penh on July 10, 2016.

Bou Rachana, who was seven months pregnant at the time, and her four sons fled Cambodia in August 2016, fearing for their safety.

Kem Ley's death drew tens of thousands of protesters onto the streets against a backdrop of growing political tension with veteran Prime Minister Hun Sen.

A Cambodian court jailed a man for life last year for killing Kem Ley.

The murder case raised public suspicions of a political motive, but the convicted killer testified that he killed Kem Ley over a debt.

Human rights groups and Kem Ley's supporters remain sceptical.

The family said the activist did not owe any money.

Hun Sen has come under criticism from Western countries and rights groups for a crackdown on government opposition ahead of elections in July, at which he is expected to extend his 33-year rule.

A Cambodian court dissolved the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) last year, following the arrest of its leader Kem Sokha on treason charges, which he says were politically motivated.

Exiled Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy has raised the prospect of violence if the election is not postponed.

