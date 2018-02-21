Barnaby Joyce situation needs to be resolved quickly: Queensland LNP boss

Updated 21 February 2018, 7:40 AEDT

Queensland's Liberal National Party boss says the ongoing speculation around Barnaby Joyce needs to be "resolved quickly" when the Deputy Prime Minister returns to work next week, as the WA Nationals pull their support.

Barnaby Joyce is on a week's leave to sort out his personal crisis. (Credit: ABC)

Queensland's Liberal National Party boss wants a quick resolution to the ongoing speculation around Barnaby Joyce when the Deputy Prime Minister returns to work next week.

But he has not gone as far as the Western Australian arm of the Nationals, which is urging Mr Joyce to quit.

WA leader Mia Davies said Mr Joyce had lost the support of the Nationals in Western Australia because of the "ongoing damage" he had caused the party.

In response, Queensland Liberal National Party president Gary Spence told the ABC that although Mr Joyce was on leave this week, "the situation needs to be resolved quickly".

"The LNP looks forward to what might happen when Mr Joyce returns to work next week," Mr Spence said.

Queensland parliamentary leader Deb Frecklington declined to speak up for Mr Joyce, but said Western Australia's statement hadn't changed her view that it was a decision for federal MPs.

Deputy leader Tim Mander last night also steered clear of backing Mr Joyce, leaving it for his federal colleagues to sort out.

"Our view is quite clear: this is a federal National Party issue and they will decide the future of Barnaby Joyce," Mr Mander said.

"We don't believe that it's relevant for us to express an opinion, it's totally under the jurisdiction if you like of the federal National Party and they will make a decision in due course."

But Mr Mander defended the right of the WA branch to speak out.

"Every state is independent with regards to the National Party, and in (Queensland's) case the LNP. They've got every right to give an opinion," he said.

"We believe that it's the federal National Party that will make a decision and I don't think any other commentary is necessary."

Mr Joyce is on a week's leave to sort out a personal crisis stemming from the collapse of marriage and his affair with his former media advisor Vicky Campion.

Ms Campion was moved to positions in the offices of two other Nationals MPs, raising questions about whether ministerial standards were breached.