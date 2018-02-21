Cricket needs international Twenty20s, even at the expense of Big Bash expansion

Updated 21 February 2018, 10:35 AEDT

Debate is raging in the cricket world over the future of the international Twenty20 but, as Steve Wilson writes, it would be folly to throw out the global game for yet more domestic expansion.

Despite some entertaining matches, this T20 tri-series has been somewhat of an afterthought. (Credit: AAP)

The cricket is still on. The cricket, it seems of late, is always on.

The Ashes finished 37 days ago, and in a week's time Australia launches its Test series in South Africa.

In between we have had the conclusion to both the Big Bash League and the WBBL, a five-match ODI series and, tonight, the seventh and decisive match of a big hitting, record breaking, T20 international tri-series.

Though you could be forgiven for not really noticing the last one. Or caring too much.

England coach Trevor Bayliss clearly didn't, calling this week for franchises to be given free rein — save for a World Cup every four years — with the abolition of internationals in the shortest form of the game (after his England side had helpfully cut their potential schedule by one game).

The case in claiming T20 primacy for the Big Bash, IPL and other growing domestic leagues around the world has merit.

International players augment local talent, and players spend enough time with their franchises to adapt their talents to the format. The marketing, TV coverage, fireworks and hoopla bring in the kids, offering hope for the future health of the game more widely.

The domestic products of the five and one-day versions of the sport, by contrast, are the preserve of the proverbial one man and his dog.

The Sheffield Shield and domestic one-day cup are breeding grounds for international players. The IPL is a magnet for them.

Those who enjoy the short form of the game and want an international component to that are already well served by 50-over cricket, a format that itself has been given an unlikely jolt by the rise of T20, on the field at least. The new arrival is breathing life into ODIs rather than assuring their death as some had feared.

One only needs to have watched the English this summer. So inept during the last World Cup (and also at times during the most recent Ashes series), they injected a large dose of T20 gusto in to their ODI squad, to the degree they steamrollered a tired-looking Australian side in the weeks after the roles had been reversed in the Test arena.

So was Bayliss was on the money, then, when asserting that "putting on so many games there'll be a certain amount of blowout with not just players but coaches as well"?

To a point, but abolishing T20 internationals may not actually be the answer as it first seems — and the fact he mentioned coaches is perhaps telling.

Bayliss is coach of all three formats for England. Yet of the 22 players taking to the field for the most recent T20 match between Australia and England, just three men — David Warner, Dawid Malan and James Vince — had seen any action in the preceding Ashes Test series.

Whisper it around those Test regulars who fancy a dig at the next T20 World Cup, but that blueprint — with players declaring themselves as purely white ball specialists in increasing numbers — looks like the future as well as the present.

And that factor largely accounts for England's sudden revival on the tour, once the overs were restricted.

Finances too play a role, of course, and not just for players earning millions in the IPL.

Outside of the game's big three of Australia, India and England, balancing the books is more delicate an operation than balancing workloads, with the easily packaged short-form matches more family and TV-friendly and so more profitable.

"In some countries [revenue generation is] not as big a deal but, for New Zealand Cricket, to get 35,000 people to Eden Park or whatever it was the other day is huge for us, huge for the game and huge for the promotion of the game," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said this week.

The core issue at the heart of the debate, then, appears to be not over the validity of T20 internationals, but the problems in fitting them into a schedule that is more crowded than a Tokyo train in rush hour.

There is little doubt that needs to be revisited.

The current tri-series feels like an afterthought because, to a certain degree at least, that is exactly what it is.

Given clear air, T20I would have more meaning. Paradoxically, in this country that may mean resisting the expansionist fervour of the Big Bash.

The desire to expand to a 14-game home and away regular season with finals stretching deep in to February would squeeze out more prime real estate for the national game.

A balance must be struck to sustain both. Though on recent evidence of scheduling, the powers that be are less adept at that than the game — in all its formats — deserves.