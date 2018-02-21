Leaked Racing Victoria evidence brief alleges doping before 2015 Melbourne Cup

Updated 21 February 2018, 17:50 AEDT

Racing authorities are investigating more than 250 charges levelled against eight industry figures. (Credit: AAP)

A series of damning text messages included in an anti-doping evidence brief indicate there may have been cheating before the 2015 Melbourne Cup.

The messages which were included in the steward's evidence brief in a wide-ranging anti-doping investigation were published by News Corporation's Herald Sun newspaper.

Last month, Racing Victoria levelled 271 charges against five trainers and three stable hands, alleging systemic doping as far back as 2010.

The charges came after a four-month investigation into alleged doping, all linked to one stable.

The messages included in the brief will be used to allege even Australia's most famous race, the Melbourne Cup, was targeted.

They appear to show trainers and stable hands allegedly planning to use banned race-day treatments such as sodium bicarbonate.

One text appears to indicate two Melbourne Cup horses received the treatment in 2015.

Racing Victoria CEO Giles Thompson confirmed the messages were included in an evidence brief provided to the accused, but he could not speculate about how they were obtained by the newspaper.

He said the industry invested $8 million in integrity last year, and he was pleased with the progress of the investigation.

"I think it's a sign that our integrity department is working effectively and has done a good job here," he said.

"It's a very complicated and far-reaching investigation starting in October.

"To reach a position where we could lay charges in early January is very impressive and shows how effectively we've worked, it also reflects the seriousness and the resources that we've applied to it."

He said he could not comment on the specifics of the case, which is due to go to a directions hearing next week.

Qld commissioner says accused can still train

Of the eight accused trainers and stable hands, five voluntarily stood down.

One has been disqualified from racing in Victoria for another matter.

One has been permitted to continue training, but cannot claim any prize money until after the investigation has run its course, and will forfeit any money if found guilty.

Brisbane racing identity Liam Birchley is one of the accused named in the text messages.

He had given an undertaking not to race in Victoria until September, or the matter were resolved.

Queensland's Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said he would allow Mr Birchley to continue training while he fights the claims.

"If he were to be convicted in the future yes he would not be allowed to train in Queensland for the period of the disqualification," he said.

'A great industry full of good people'

The revelations in News Corporation papers coincided with a publicity event for Chinese New Year races at Melbourne's Moonee Valley.

Victorian Group 1 trainer Mick Price rejected suggestions the allegations tarnished the reputation of racing.

"Is bike riding clean? Is swimming clean? I think while you have human beings breathing oxygen nothing will ever be clean, but in our industry it's 99-point-something per cent clean," he said.

"They spend a fortune on integrity in this industry and you can see how effective it is as a warning to others.

"It's a great industry full of good people and that's how it shall remain."